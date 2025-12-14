Never allowed India’s territory for activities against Bangladesh: MEA

New Delhi: India on Sunday categorically rejected the Bangladesh interim government’s assertion that New Delhi is allowing former premier Sheikh Hasina to make “incendiary statements” to her supporters to engage in terrorist activities in the neighbouring country. The India-Bangladesh relations have cratered since the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus came to power in August 2024. (File)

The Indian side’s assertion came shortly after Indian high commissioner Pranay Verma was summoned to the foreign ministry in Dhaka for lodging a protest over the activities of Hasina, who has lived in self-exile in India since the collapse of her government in August 2024. Bangladesh’s interim government also reiterated its demand for Hasina’s extradition.

“India has never allowed its territory to be used for activities inimical to the interests of the friendly people of Bangladesh,” the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

The external affairs ministry was responding to a readout from Bangladesh’s foreign ministry, which said the Indian envoy was summoned to convey Bangladesh’s concern to India for “allowing fugitive Sheikh Hasina to continue to make incendiary statements calling upon her supporters to engage in terrorist activities in Bangladesh, aiming to thwart the upcoming parliamentary elections”.

Bangladesh is set to go to the polls on February 12. Hasina’s Awami League has been barred from contesting the polls by Bangladesh’s election commission.

While categorically rejecting the assertions of Bangladesh’s interim government, the external affairs ministry reiterated that India has consistently reiterated its position “in favour of free, fair, inclusive and credible elections being held in Bangladesh in a peaceful atmosphere”.

The ministry added: “We expect that the interim government of Bangladesh will take all necessary measures for ensuring internal law and order, including for the purpose of holding peaceful elections.”

The Bangladesh interim government’s action came two days after a youth leader of a right-wing group and a candidate in the February 12 election was shot by unidentified gunmen in Dhaka. Sharif Osman Hadi, the spokesperson of Inqilab Manch, was critically injured and is fighting for life in hospital.

The Bangladesh foreign ministry referred to the attack on Hadi and sought New Delhi’s cooperation in “preventing the escape to India of the suspects involved in the recent attempted assassination of Bangladeshi political leader Sharif Osman Hadi and, in case they manage to enter into Indian territory, to ensure their immediate apprehension and extradition to Bangladesh”.

However, there is information to suggest that the assailants involved in the attack have fled to India.

Bangladesh also reiterated its call for the extradition of Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to face the sentences given to them by judicial authorities.

The foreign ministry also drew the Indian envoy’s attention to so-called “anti-Bangladesh activities by fugitive Awami League members staying in India, including planning, organising and helping to carry out terrorist activities inside Bangladesh in order to hinder the upcoming elections”.

Though the Bangladesh side gave no evidence to back these allegations, it called on the Indian government to “act to end the criminal actions by these fascist terrorists and extradite them”.

The foreign ministry of India is “expected to stand with the people of Bangladesh in upholding justice and safeguarding democratic processes”.

The India-Bangladesh relations have cratered since the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus came to power in August 2024. India has repeatedly criticised the caretaker administration for failing to tackle the oppression of Bangladesh’s minorities, including Hindus. It has also criticised the interim government’s failure to tackle the re-emergence of radical and extremist forces in Bangladesh.