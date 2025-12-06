‘Never bowed to division’: Mamata Banerjee's message of unity amid Babri Masjid replica row in West Bengal

Amid rising tensions in West Bengal ahead of the foundation-laying ceremony for a Babri Masjid-style mosque in Murshidabad, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday issued a powerful appeal for peace, urging citizens to uphold Bengal’s long-standing tradition of unity and communal harmony. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for peace and unity amidst political controversy and heavy security measures surrounding the Babri row.(ANI)

Delivering a message on the occasion of Unity Day/Harmony Day, the Chief Minister said the soil of Bengal had always resisted divisive forces and would continue to do so.

“Unity is strength,” Banerjee declared. “The soil of Bengal is the soil of unity. This soil is Rabindranath's soil, Nazrul's soil, Ramakrishna-Vivekananda's soil—this soil has never bowed its head to division, nor will it in the days to come.”

Emphasising the state’s inclusive culture, she said, “Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Jain, Buddhist — in Bengal, we all know how to walk shoulder to shoulder. We share our joys. Because we believe that religion belongs to each, but festivals belong to all.”

Without naming any political group, Banerjee said forces attempting to stoke communal tensions would be firmly resisted.

“Those who are reveling in the game of igniting the fire of communalism to destroy the country, our fight against them will continue. Let everyone maintain peace and harmony.”

Security tightened

Banerjee’s statement comes at a time when Murshidabad is on edge over suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir’s decision to lay the foundation stone of a mosque he has frequently described as being “modelled on the Babri Masjid”. The event is scheduled for December 6, the anniversary of the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, a date considered highly sensitive.

Kabir, who has been suspended from the TMC for proceeding with the plan despite objections from the party leadership, insists that the event will go ahead and has even announced plans to launch his own party later this month. He claims that three lakh people may gather at Beldanga for the ceremony.

In response, authorities have placed the area under an extensive security grid. The site near National Highway 12 has been sealed, with deployments of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), district police and central forces on both sides of the highway. The Calcutta High Court declined to stay the event but made it clear that ensuring law and order would be the state’s responsibility.

A politically charged moment for Bengal

The proposed mosque, and the symbolism associated with it, has triggered concern across political circles in Murshidabad, a district where religious mobilisation has historically played a strong role.

Kabir’s insistence on choosing Beldanga, already known for its delicate communal balance, has drawn criticism from multiple quarters, including within his former party. Political observers say the timing and location have magnified the controversy surrounding the project, turning Saturday into one of the most politically sensitive days in recent months.

As West Bengal braces for a tense weekend, Banerjee’s message of unity stands in direct contrast to the escalating rhetoric around the event.

(With inputs from PTI)