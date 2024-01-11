Never felt she could even slap; son had breathing trouble: Suchana Seth's past neighbour writes on Instagram

Suchana Seth's last post on Instagram was on October 12, a photo of her son playing in front of an aquarium. After Suchana was arrested for allegedly killing her four-year-old in a Goa service apartment, that post has been flooded with comments. An Instagram user wrote she was Suchana's neighbour for around six months and always found her to be very concerned over her son's health as he had breathing trouble. Another user said she met Suchana and her son some three months ago and they were the 'sweetest'. Suchana Seth's last post on Instagram was in October -- a photo of her son playing in front of an aquarium.

"She was taking care of that baby so well, and that baby ohh God even after the meeting we were discussing about that kid, the well mannered cutest baby. Can't believe!!!!" the comment read.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The account who claimed to be Suchana's past neighbour said they exchanged food and she has never seen such a loving single mother. "I still am in a huge shock. If this is the truth then it's stranger than fiction if it's not framing," the comment read.

A comment on Suchana Seth's last Instagram post

Another Instagram user claimed to have met Suchana and her son around three months ago.

Suchana Seth's last Instagram post piqued interest after the incident of her son's murder came to light as, in that October post, she used hashtags like 'whatwillhappen', 'findinglosing' apart from 'lifeisbeautiful', 'holiday' etc.

Suchana and her son stayed in an apartment complex on Bengaluru's Rachanahalli Road for some time until a few months ago. Neighbours there recounted Suchana as a very quiet person. The son loved to play with dogs, the neighbours said.

On January 8, the body of Suchana's son was found in her suitcase as she was travelling in a cab from Goa to Bengaluru. Though her booking at the hotel in Goa was from January 6 to January 10, Suchana asked the hotel reception to arrange a cab on the evening of January 7. She left the hotel alone and hotel staff later found blood stains in her room. As this aroused suspicion, the hotel authorities alerted the police who in turn contacted the driver who entered Karnataka by that time after driving the whole night of Sunday and the morning of Monday. The suspicion became stronger as Suchana gave false information that her son was with a friend in Goa. The body was found in Suchana's suitcase. The autopsy report revealed that the kid was suffocated to death, probably with a pillow. There was no sign of struggle. Two bottles of cough syrup were found in the room indicating the possibility that Suchana fed her son cough syrup and he was probably smothered to death in his sleep.