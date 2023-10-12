‘Never seen such response…’: Australian Speaker recalls PM Modi's ‘rockstar reception’ in Sydney

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Australia this year, politician and the 32nd Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives, Milton Dick has said that the reception he got in Sydney was of a rockstar one.

Australian Speaker Milton Dick(ANI)

Lauding the popularity of PM Modi across the globe, Australian speaker Milton Dick, in an exclusive interview with ANI on Thursday, said, "Our PM (Anthony Albanese) visited here, and indeed Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Australia earlier this year. I can't underscore just how important those visits are. We have seen our PM visit twice and a very successful visit by PM Modi to Australia. In my lifetime, I have never seen such a response or such avidly pouring support for a world leader and it was such a privilege for our country to host the Prime Minister."

"The reception he received in Sydney was really one of a rockstar. Thousands of people turned out. And, if you go to Australia, there are 1 million people of Indian heritage...Not only does that make our country stronger but it makes our link even stronger between India and Australia," he said.

Speaking further on PM Modi's popularity as a world leader, he added, "I think the Prime Minister has worked hard on building those relationships... even our Prime Minister values those friendships as well. I guess it is about ensuring over the last year to year and a half where we have seen ministers visiting from here to India. This is not my first visit to India and I came to India as a newly elected member of the parliament in 2018. It was a very visit for me as a parliamentarian and it shaped my views and values about the Indian economy and the Indian community. And now as the 32nd speaker of the House of Representatives to lead a delegation to India has been the honour of a lifetime."

During his three-day visit to Australia in May this year, PM Modi held bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart Albanese and also addressed a historic community programme. He also met several business leaders and eminent Australians. Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, the venue for the community event, saw thousands of overseas Indians.

At the community event, Australian PM Albanese compared PM Modi's mass appeal with that of the famed rockstar Bruce Springsteen, who incidentally is famed among his fans as "The Boss."

The Australia-India relationship is already strong, but both saw the potential for growth and an opportunity for a better future.

PM Modi also thanked the people of Australia, the Government of Australia and his Australian counterpart for the warm welcome and hospitality. PM Modi reassured that the two leaders would work together to strengthen the friendship of the two countries.

The Australian speaker also spoke about the G20 Summit which was conducted under India's Presidency this year.

He said, "I will be discussing important issues as part of presiding officers of the G20 which India has done a brilliant job by hosting this year."

On the question related to SDGs and Climate, he said, "The title of the G20 agenda is one earth, one family, one future ---and I think the unification that we have seen is a result of the G20 conversations that we could walk at the beginning to now, have really dealt with really some important issues...Australia places great importance on G20."

Emphasising on strong bilateral partnership between India and Australia, the Australian politician said that both countries share a love of Democracy, and the ties are emerging stronger than ever.

"Australia and India share a love of Democracy and our parliaments are getting stronger and stronger all the time. We will be looking forward to meeting with Speaker Om Birla-- a speaker of great respect around the region and across the globe...Our relationship has never been stronger or I believe never deeper in its engagement," he said.

Furthermore, he also said that the people-to-people ties between India and Australia are also at their best and that Australia is open to more business with India as the future is strong in the region.

"I think if you look at one specific...-- the economic agreement that was signed last year, and the ongoing work that is ongoing between the two countries around the comprehensive free trade agreement...as negotiations continue...we will see sooner rather than later...We certainly are open for more business in Australia with India...we know the future is strong here in this region and those economic partnerships continue to strengthen the people-to-people relationships," he added.

Notably, the Presiding officers of G20 member countries and invited countries have begun to arrive in New Delhi for the opening of the 9th edition of the G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20 Summit).

The Australian speaker is also in the national capital to participate in the Summit.

The P20 Summit brings together speakers/heads of legislatures of G20 member countries and guest countries to explore how Parliaments might effectively advance global governance, bringing a parliamentary perspective to governance challenges and solutions towards addressing them.

