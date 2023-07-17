Home / India News / ‘Australia PM calls Modi boss, US President wants his…’: Rajnath Singh

PTI |
Jul 17, 2023 05:54 AM IST

India's prestige has increased internationally under the leadership of PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said at an event in Lucknow.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday earlier India's words were not taken seriously at international forums, but today when it speaks the whole world listens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi, Tuesday, (PTI)
India's prestige has increased internationally under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said at an event as part of his three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Lucknow.

"Earlier, India's words were not taken seriously at international forums, today when India speaks, the whole world listens carefully. When our prime minister visits other countries, you must have seen on TV how he is welcomed there," he said after inaugurating an open gym at Mrityunjay Park in Nirala Nagar, according to a press statement issued by the local BJP unit.

"The prime minister of Australia calls him (Modi) Boss. The President of America tells Modiji 'you are globally powerful', and expresses desire to take his autograph. Muslim countries are also giving him the highest respect. The Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea extended his hand to touch the feet. It is an honour...for every Indian," he said.

Singh said India currently is the fastest growing economy in the world. India was the 11th largest economy in 2013-2014,, today it is the fifth largest, he said.

Singh said BrahMos missiles would be manufactured at Lucknow with engineers from the country working alongside those from abroad. People here will also get employment in large numbers, he said, adding special railway tracks will be constructed to carry the missiles.

He said about 100 gym parks have been built at Lucknow and there are plans to set up about 500 parks and open gyms.

He said that community-cum-old age care centres would be set up in all the five assembly constituencies of Lucknow at a cost of 40 crore.

