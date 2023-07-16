BrahMos unit in Lucknow will give work to locals in large numbers: Rajnath

Lucknow Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said locals in large numbers will get employment in the BrahMos missile manufacturing unit to come up in the state capital. The Lucknow MP, whose three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency started on Saturday, attended many events during the day. Defence minister Rajnath Singh at an event in his Lok Sabha constituency Lucknow on July 16. (HT photo)

At a meeting of Nirala Nagar Residential Public Welfare Committee, he said, “I am not able to give as much time as I should but I always keep in touch with people here for the development of Lucknow. After the construction of 104-kilometre Ring road, the people of Lucknow will get rid of the traffic problem to a great extent.”

“The people here will soon see the BrahMos missile being manufactured in Lucknow. Indian as well as foreign engineers will work in BrahMos missile manufacturing unit and locals will also get employment in large numbers. Railway track will also be constructed to carry the missile. People from the international community will also come and stay here,” the defence minister said.

He said community-cum-old age care centres would be set up in all the five assembly constituencies of Lucknow with a cost of ₹40 crore. Singh also India’s stature has increased at the international level under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Today when India speaks at international forums, the whole world listens with open ears to what India is saying,” he added.

Rajnath said at present India’s economy was the fastest growing economy in the world. “In 2013-2014, India’s economy was at 11th place. Today, we are the fifth largest economy of the world,” he said.

He also visited the open gym set up at Mrityunjay Park near Nirala Nagar. Therre, he was briefed in details about the benefits of the machines installed in the gym by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation.

Rajnath also did some light exercise at the gym. “Around 100 gym parks have been set up in Lucknow and around 500 parks and open gyms are yet to be set up,” Singh said. Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharkwal and BJP MLA from Lucknow North Neeraj Bora were prominent among those present on the occasion.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the newly developed Alamnagar satellite station in Lucknow on Monday. The station has been developed with a cost of ₹50 crore.

“The station will help the passengers of western part of the city, including Almanagar, Habibpur, Rajajipuram, board the New Delhi-bound train without having to travel to Charbagh station,” said Rekha Sharma, senior divisional commercial manager, Northern Railway, Lucknow.

“In the new station building, provisions have been made for passenger amenities such as passenger reservation system, unreserved ticketing system counters, catering stalls, waiting rooms and restrooms, toilets and drinking water among others,” she added.

“Two new full-length platforms, one new station building, two new foot over bridges have been constructed along with the remodelling of the entire yard. Now the total number of platforms at this station has increased to five. With the construction of a new building and additional parking, a new circulating area has been developed at the station. A green area has also been created in the circulating area and the approach road from the station towards Rajajipuram has been widened,” Sharma said.