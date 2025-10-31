'New chapter begins': US-India bond over defence ties amid tariff lull

India and the United States on Friday signed a 10-year Defence Framework Agreement to deepen military cooperation and strengthen strategic ties, marking what defence minister Rajnath Singh described as the start of a “new chapter” in bilateral relations. Defence minister Rajnath Singh signs 10 years ‘Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership’ with United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, in Kuala Lumpur on Friday. (PTI)

The pact, signed on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, comes at a time when the two countries are navigating a fragile trade environment, with Washington’s recent tariff hikes still looming over trade negotiations.

'Stronger than ever' Announcing the agreement, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the framework would deepen coordination between the two militaries through enhanced information sharing, technology cooperation, and joint operational planning.

“I just met with @rajnathsingh to sign a 10-year US-India Defense Framework. This advances our defense partnership — a cornerstone for regional stability and deterrence. We’re enhancing our coordination, info sharing, and tech cooperation,” Hegseth wrote on X.

Calling the framework ambitious and a roadmap for deeper collaboration, he added that it underscores America’s long-term commitment to shared security and a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

“It’s one of the most consequential US-India relationships in the world. Our strategic alignment is built on shared interests, mutual trust, and commitment to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” Hegseth said.

India hails 'new era' of partnership After signing the agreement, Rajnath Singh described the framework as a turning point in the two nations’ military relationship.

“Had a fruitful meeting with my US counterpart. We signed the 10-year ‘Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership’. This will usher in a new era in our already strong defence partnership,” Singh said.

He added that the framework will guide policy direction for the entire spectrum of defence cooperation, and reaffirmed that defence remains a major pillar of the India-US relationship.

“Our partnership is critical for ensuring a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region,” he said.

Trade deal status The signing comes amid a temporary lull in India-US trade talks, following US President Donald Trump’s decision to double tariffs on Indian goods in response to New Delhi’s continued Russian oil imports.

While the defence relationship advances, trade negotiators on both sides are working to bridge differences. Commerce minister Piyush Goyal recently said India would not rush into any trade deal or accept terms that limit its sovereign choices.

“Trade deals are not just about tariffs - they’re about building trust and long-term cooperation,” Goyal said, stressing that discussions with Washington are ongoing to reach a “fair and equitable” agreement.