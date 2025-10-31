'Ties never been stronger': US signs big 10-year Defence Framework with India

He added, “We're enhancing our coordination, info sharing, and tech cooperation. Our defense ties have never been stronger.”

Hegseth took to X and said he met the Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh and signed the framework. The head of the Department of War (previously known as the Department of Defence) further stated the agreement advances the India-US defence partnership, which he said is a “cornerstone for regional stability and deterrence”.

In a big move to further partnership, the United States signed a 10-year Defence Framework with India on Friday, announced Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, saying that the two countries' “defence ties have never been stronger”.

After signing the framework, Hegseth expressed gratitude to Singh for the partnership between Washington and New Delhi. He said, "It's one of those consequential US-India relationships in the world. Our strategic alignment is built on shared interests, on mutual trust and commitment to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific Region."

Hegseth described the 10-year defence framework as "ambitious" and said it marks a critical step for the militaries of both countries, laying down a "roadmap for deeper and even more meaningful collaboration ahead".

"It underscores America's long-term commitment for our shared security and our strong partnership," the Secretary of War added.

The meeting took place amid the second edition of the ASEAN-India Defence Ministers' Informal Meeting on Friday. The informal meeting occurred on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, scheduled for November 1.

Rajnath Singh had announced his participation in the ASEAN meetings in Kuala Lumpur and said the defence ministers' informal meeting “aims to further strengthen defence and security cooperation among ASEAN member states & India and advance the ‘Act East Policy’.”

Rajnath Singh's meeting with Hegseth comes just days after external affairs minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marcon Rubio on the side lines of the ASEAN East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur.

Jaishankar said that he and Rubio discussed the India-US bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues.