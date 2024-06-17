New criminal laws to take effect from July 1: Arjun Ram Meghwal

New Delhi : The three new criminal laws will come into force from July 1 and necessary training for their implementation is already underway, Union law and justice minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Sunday. Kolkata: Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal speaks at a conference on 'India's Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System' in Kolkata, (PTI)

Speaking at a conference on “India’s Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System” in Kolkata, the minister of state for law and justice (independent charge) also expressed hope about the nationwide implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

“From July 1, all three laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Act — will replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act. Looking at the current situation, there are many innovative ideas in these three laws,” Meghwal said.

The three criminal laws were passed by Parliament in December last year and received the presidential assent the same month. However, they did not come into force since the Centre deferred their notification. On February 25 this year, the government notified that the three laws will take force on July 1.

The minister further said that training for these new laws was being provided by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD). “Our judicial academies, national law universities are also providing training for the same,” he added.

On the contentious issue of UCC, Meghwal said, “In BJP manifesto, we have mentioned about UCC. There are states like Goa and Uttarakhand that have started implementing them. The coalition which has been formed in the Centre is a very strong government and there is nothing to worry about.”