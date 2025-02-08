New Delhi election 2025 result: INC's Devinder Sehrawat goes against BJP's Kailash Gahlot in Bijwasan

Colonel Devinder Kumar Sehrawat, a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator is contesting the 2025 Delhi Assembly election from the Bijwasan seat on a Congress ticket. He joined Congress in December 2024. Devinder Kumar Sehrawat, a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator joined Congress in December 2024.(X/@colonelsehrawat)

The Bijwasan seat is witnessing a multi-cornered contest. AAP has fielded Surender Bhardwaj, while the BJP has nominated Kailash Gahlot. Gahlot quit AAP in November 2024 and joined the party. Dharmpal Chandela will also contest from Bijwasan as a Congress candidate.

The Bijwasan Assembly constituency, established in 2008 after delimitation, is part of the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. It is one of the 70 constituencies in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, with BJP, AAP, and Congress as the major political contenders.

Devinder Sehrawat

Devinder Sehrawat attended The Air Force School in Delhi and pursued a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), followed by a Master of Science (M.Sc) from Madras University. He also holds a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad.

After serving in the Indian Army for nearly two decades, Sehrawat shifted his focus to advocating for farmers' rights in Delhi. He entered politics with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) following the India Against Corruption movement. In 2013, AAP fielded Sehrawat from the Bijwasan seat, but he lost to BJP's Sat Prakash Rana. He later contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from South Delhi against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri but was unsuccessful.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Devinder Sehrawat contested from Bijwasan and won by defeating BJP's Sat Prakash Rana with a margin of over 19,000 votes. Sehrawat secured 65,006 votes (54.99%), while Rana received 45,470 votes (38.46%). Congress' Vijay Singh Lochav finished third with 5,258 votes (4.45%). AAP had a sweeping victory in the 2015 elections, winning 67 out of 70 seats.

In September 2016, Sehrawat was suspended from AAP’s primary membership after he and another MLA refused to sign a letter demanding the removal of Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan for anti-party activities. He also wrote to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal accusing Punjab party leaders of exploiting women for election tickets.

Before the 2019 Delhi Assembly elections, Sehrawat joined the BJP. However, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel disqualified him for defection. Sehrawat challenged the decision in the Supreme Court, but the court declined to stay the disqualification proceedings.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, AAP's Bhupinder Singh Joon won the Bijwasan seat, securing 57,271 votes (45.83%). He defeated BJP’s Sat Prakash Rana, who garnered 56,518 votes (45.22%). Congress’ Parveen Rana came third with 5,937 votes (4.75%).

In May 2023, Sehrawat was appointed as the state president of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena after joining the party. In December 2024, he switched to Congress and announced his candidacy for the Bijwasan seat in the upcoming elections.