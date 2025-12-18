New Delhi: SC asks MCD to consider shutting border toll plazas

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to urgently consider the temporary closure or shifting of nine toll plazas at Delhi’s borders to ease traffic congestion and curb rising pollution levels in the National Capital Region, making it clear that public health concerns would override revenue considerations. The court directed MCD to take a reasoned decision within a week and communicate it to NHAI and CAQM. (Sanjay Sharma)

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant directed MCD to take a decision within a week on whether the toll plazas could be shut for the time being, making it clear that monetary considerations could not outweigh the larger public interest. “Why can’t the officials say that till January, there will be no toll plaza?” the bench remarked.

The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, simultaneously asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to explore shifting these toll booths away from city borders. It suggested that toll collection points could be relocated to stretches managed by NHAI, with part of the toll revenue being shared with MCD to offset any temporary loss.

The court was apprised of severe congestion at several entry points to Delhi, particularly at the city’s border with Gurugram, where long queues of vehicles at MCD toll plazas were contributing to increased vehicular emissions.

The directions came on an application filed by NHAI through advocate Kartikeya Asthana, seeking the removal of nine toll collection arrangements operated by MCD on national highways. Senior advocate Pinky Anand also appeared for the highway authority. They argued that decongesting these toll plazas was essential to reduce pollution and ensure smoother traffic flow.

The bench appeared to agree, observing that it was reasonable for municipal authorities to suspend toll operations for a defined period during peak pollution months.

Appearing for MCD, senior advocate Sanjib Sen opposed the plea, contending that toll plazas could not be suspended as the civic body depended on the revenue to pay salaries to its employees. The bench, however, firmly rejected the argument. “We cannot go by monetary considerations or your submission that you need money to pay salaries,” it told MCD, adding that the court would adopt the course that best served the larger public interest.

The court asked the MCD to come up with a broader plan, suggesting that toll plazas could be suspended between October and December every year, with alternative mechanisms devised to recover revenue in a less disruptive manner. It also encouraged the NHAI to examine whether the toll booths could be shifted 50-60 km away from urban areas to prevent congestion at city borders.

In its order, the bench directed that NHAI’s application be served on the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). It recorded that both NHAI and MCD should urgently examine the feasibility of suspending the nine toll plazas until air quality in NCR improves. The apex court also reiterated that MCD could be compensated for any loss of revenue during the suspension period.

NHAI, in its application, had highlighted that despite large investments in expressways and decongestion projects across Delhi-NCR – including the Eastern Peripheral Expressway meant to divert non-destined traffic – the benefits were being undermined by bottlenecks at toll collection points. Manual toll and environmental compensation charge collection, it said, led to abrupt halts, long queues, safety risks and higher emissions, contrary to Supreme Court directions and central policies discouraging check barriers on national highways.

Noting the urgency of the issue amid deteriorating air quality, the court directed MCD to take a reasoned decision within a week and communicate it to NHAI and CAQM.