New emission norms propose particulate matter cuts for tractors

The Centre has proposed new emission standards for tractors, harvesters, power tillers and construction equipment. The 37–56 kW category will see a similar 40% tightening, though with a longer runway. (ICCT website)

The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) proposed tightening Rule 115A of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, by introducing TREM Stage V (Tractor Emission Stage V) norms for agricultural machinery and strengthening CEV Stage V (Construction Equipment Vehicle Stage V) standards for construction equipment through a draft notification issued on Friday. The public can submit comments to the draft in the next 30 days.

In the tractor engine segment between 56 to 560 kilowatts, particulate matter limits will be cut by 40%, from October 1, 2026. For the first time, manufacturers in this segment will also have to control not just the weight of particles emitted but the number of particles released, a move that effectively pushes companies towards advanced emission control technologies.

The 37–56 kW category will see a similar 40% tightening, though with a longer runway. These engines will shift to the stricter limit from April 1, 2032.

The most dramatic change is proposed for smaller tractors in the 19–37 kW range. This segment will first move to an intermediate standard in 2028 and then, by April 1, 2032, shift to Stage V limits. Between the current and final stage, particulate emissions in this category are set to fall by nearly 96%, marking one of the steepest reductions across segments.

Higher-powered engines above 560 kW will also come under Stage V norms from October 1, 2026, bringing them into a tighter regulatory net.

“The draft TREM regulations take India part of the way toward global emission standards but stop short where it matters most. While tractors below 25 hp (horsepower) and above 75 hp will move to TREM V by 2026, matching the EU and surpassing the US, the 25 to 50 hp segment, which makes up half the domestic market, will remain on outdated norms until 2032,” said Aravind Harikumar, who leads off-road decarbonisation research in India for The International Council on Clean Transportation.

He added, “This delay means India will continue allowing tractors that emit 20 to 40 times more particulate matter than those sold in the US and EU. Even the interim TREM IIIAA standard proposed for 2028 still permits particulate matter levels about 20 times higher than TREM V. This risks locking in highly polluting tractors for the next decade and undermining gains from cleaner vehicles and fuels elsewhere.”

Construction equipment vehicles are already transitioning to CEV Stage V norms from January 1, 2025 in several power categories. These standards similarly require steep cuts in particulate emissions and introduce limits on particle numbers in multiple segments.

The draft makes clear that the tighter norms will apply across fuels — including diesel (B7), compressed natural gas (CNG), bio-CNG, liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), hydrogen, ethanol blends such as ED95, flex-fuel options and biodiesel blends up to 100%. It also formally defines hydrogen-enriched compressed natural gas (HCNG), specifying the proportion of hydrogen and methane that can be used.

The government has proposed a nine-month window for registration of vehicles manufactured before the new cut-off dates to ease the transition.