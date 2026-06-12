New HIV infections, AIDS deaths hit 30-yr low, but world remains off track: Reports

New HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths have fallen to their lowest levels in more than three decades, however, the world remains off track to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, according to the latest UNAIDS report released on Friday. Globally, at the end of 2025, 88% of people living with HIV knew their HIV status, 89% of those who knew their HIV status were on treatment, and 95% of those on treatment had achieved viral suppression.

In 2025, there were 40.9 million people living with HIV, of whom 39.7 million were adults (15 years or older) and 1.3 million were children (0–14 years). New HIV infections have been reduced by 65% since their peak in 1995. In 2025, 1.2 million people newly acquired HIV, compared to 3.5 million in 1995. Since 2010, new HIV infections have declined by 43%, from 2.1 million to 1.2 million in 2025.

AIDS-related deaths have fallen by 74% since their peak in 2004 and by 57% since 2010. In 2025, around 570,000 people died from AIDS-related illnesses worldwide, compared to 2.1 million in 2004 and 1.3 million in 2010.

Globally, at the end of 2025, 88% of people living with HIV knew their HIV status, 89% of those who knew their HIV status were on treatment, and 95% of those on treatment had achieved viral suppression.

The report said that the global landscape of external financing for HIV in 2025 was marked by growing uncertainty and mounting funding pressures, but it also highlighted support extended by countries such as India and China to aid the global response.

“In 2025, HIV responses around the world were disrupted by shifts in funding that threatened to stall years of progress in the HIV response. In 2025, external financing for all development sectors fell by 23% compared with 2024,” the report said.

“Emerging economies and south–south cooperation are contributing to HIV financing at limited scale. In 2025, China announced a two-year US$3.49 million partnership to expand HIV prevention services in South Africa (50). India has contributed through commitments to supply antiretroviral medicines to support HIV responses…” the report added.

Community-led organisations play a critical role in supporting people living with HIV, including pregnant women and young people, with access to HIV prevention and support services and adherence to treatment, the report said.

“The work of these organizations is in jeopardy due to the recent funding disruptions. Treatment sustainability is fragile, with strong reliance on external funding—for example, 90% in western and central Africa and 38% in eastern and southern Africa in 2024.”

The goal of ending AIDS remains achievable only if global solidarity is restored and inequalities are addressed, it added.

The report estimates that achieving the 2030 global HIV targets requires US$21.9 billion annually by 2030 in low- and middle-income countries—only slightly more than the US$18.7 billion available in 2024.

Experts have drawn up the 2026–2031 Global AIDS Strategy, a blueprint to end AIDS developed through broad multi-stakeholder discussions and consultations, which provides the foundation for the recommendations.

“It considers the impact of rapid changes in the HIV, global health and development ecosystem, and sets out a path for collective action over the next five years and beyond. The Strategy aims to ensure that by 2030, 40 million people living with HIV are on HIV treatment and have a suppressed viral load; 20 million people are accessing antiretroviral-based HIV prevention options; and all people can access discrimination-free HIV-related services.”