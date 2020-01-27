e-paper
Home / India News / New law soon for permission to set up industries in 7 days in MP: Kamal Nath

New law soon for permission to set up industries in 7 days in MP: Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath made the announcement in Indore while addressing a gathering after hoisting the national flag on Republic Day.

india Updated: Jan 27, 2020 09:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Madhya Pardesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath
Madhya Pardesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath said on Sunday a law would be enacted soon to ensure all permissions needed for setting up industries in the state are given within a week, a government spokesperson said.

Kamal Nath made the announcement in Indore while addressing a gathering after hoisting the national flag on Republic Day.

“All such permissions will be given in a maximum of seven days. If the permission is not given within seven days, it will be considered as permitted. This will help increase the economic activities that generate employment,” Nath said.

He said, “As many as 70% of employment in new industries has been made mandatory for the youth of the state. In view of the employment potential in the real estate sector, the number of 27 permissions required for it has been reduced to five.”

The chief minister’s announcement comes a day after his return from the Swiss city of Davos, where he attended the annual World Economic Forum and met several industrialists on the sidelines asking them to invest in Madhya Pradesh.

He said that the central government has abolished the practice of making the Scheduled Tribe plan.

“This has made the task of estimating the amount of money needed for the development of these areas difficult. Now, efforts will be made to implement it again after holding a discussion in this connection with the government of India,” he said.

Referring to the welfare of tribes in the state, he said that the final decision on cases related to their forest rights will be taken in the next one month.

“The ‘Aashthan’ scheme has been implemented for the preservation of the religious places of the tribal community. This year is being celebrated as Gondi Art Year. Rani Durgavati, Badal Bhoi, Tantya Bhil and Jangansingh Shyam Smriti Awards have been instituted,” he added.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the Congress government has not done anything towards fulfilling its poll promises.

“It’s more than a year since Congress came to power in Madhya Pradesh but there is nothing for the public so far except announcements,” the spokesperson of the party’s state unit, Dr Hitesh Bajpai, said.

“The farmers’ loans are yet to be waived. Shelters for cows are yet to come and educated unemployed youths are yet to get employment or employment allowances,” he said.

