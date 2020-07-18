e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / New MPs to take oath on July 22

New MPs to take oath on July 22

india Updated: Jul 18, 2020 00:01 IST
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Hindustantimes
         

NEW DELHI: The newly elected members of Rajya Sabha will be administered oath or affirmation on July 22 said persons aware of the details.

Rajya Sabha chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu has decided to proceed with the oath-taking ceremony keeping in view the resumption of meetings by the department related parliamentary standing committees of both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha and the interest expressed by the new members to participate in such meetings, Naidu’s office said in a statement.

An MP can participate in the meetings and other house proceedings only after being administered the oath of affirmation; even though they are eligible to draw salaries and other benefits.

For the first time, the oath-taking ceremony will be carried out in the chamber of the House during inter-session. “Subscribing to oath or affirmation is usually done either during the session or in the chamber of the Chairman of Rajya Session, if the House is not in session,” the statement said.

Among the MPs who will be administered the oath or affirmation are Dr. K. Keshava Rao and Shri Tiruchi Siva who chair parliamentary committees, and cannot convene the meetings of their respective committees unless they are administered the oath.

Sixty one members from 20 states who have been elected to the Rajya Sabha will be administered oath in the chairman’s chamber after following the requirement of social distancing and only one family member or guest will be allowed to accompany the MP.

The MPs were informed of the decision by the secretary general of Rajya Sabha and those who fail to turn up will be administered oath or affirmation during the ensuing monsoon session.

top news
‘Multilateralism with reformed UN at its centre can meet human aspirations’: PM Modi
‘Multilateralism with reformed UN at its centre can meet human aspirations’: PM Modi
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya admitted to Nanavati hospital
Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya admitted to Nanavati hospital
‘India has helped over 150 countries in global fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi
‘India has helped over 150 countries in global fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi
Made to wait, Rajasthan cops finally enter hotel where team Pilot is camping
Made to wait, Rajasthan cops finally enter hotel where team Pilot is camping
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Cuttack’s ‘Gold Man’ gets face mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh; inspired by Pune resident
Cuttack’s ‘Gold Man’ gets face mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh; inspired by Pune resident
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In