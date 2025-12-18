As India’s higher education system stands at a critical inflection point, shaped by rapid technological change, policy reforms and the demand for inclusion and global competitiveness, the HT Education Summit 2025 is set to bring together some of the most influential voices driving this transformation. Presented by Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) and themed “The New Order of Education”, the summit will be held on December 19, at Hyatt Regency in the national capital, and will focus on reimagining universities, governance and learning in higher education institutions for a tech-led inclusive future. New order of education: Mapping the road ahead

The day-long conclave will open with a high-level conversation featuring Jayant Chaudhary, Union minister of state for education, who will be in conversation with Sunetra Choudhury, National Political Editor, Hindustan Times. The discussion is expected to focus on the evolving policy landscape, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and the Centre’s vision for strengthening the higher education system through various reforms and policies.

Setting the tone for institutional leadership and private participation in higher education, Dr G Viswanathan, founder and chancellor of VIT, will deliver a special address to highlight the role of innovation-driven universities, industry linkages and global benchmarks in shaping India’s education ecosystem.

A key highlight of the summit will be the panel discussion on “Strengthening Higher Education Through Technology”, bringing together two of the most influential policymakers in the sector—Vineet Joshi, secretary, Department of Higher Education (DoHE) and Prof T G Sitharam, chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The session moderated by Jamie Mullick, news editor, Hindustan Times, will explore how digital platforms, regulatory reforms, online learning and emerging technologies can improve access, quality and accountability in Indian higher education. With the Union government continuously implementing reforms under NEP 2020 through AICTE and other regulatory bodies, the discussion is expected to offer crucial insights into the future regulatory and academic roadmap at a time when the government has introduced ‘The Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025’ in Parliament. The bill seeks to establish a three-council commission as a single higher education regulator, tasked with enforcing outcome-based accreditation, setting academic standards, and granting graded autonomy to higher education institutions.

The summit will also focus on institutional transformation at the university level. Dr Parta Sarathi Mallick, pro vice chancellor, VIT, will address the audience on “Reimagining University Education for a Tech-Led Future”, highlighting how curricula, pedagogy and campus ecosystems must evolve to prepare students for interdisciplinary careers, artificial intelligence, and a rapidly changing job market.

Bringing a state-level governance perspective, Ashish Sood, Delhi education minister, will be in conversation with Paras, deputy metro editor, Hindustan Times. The discussion will focus on urban education challenges, skill development, and the role of states in implementing national reforms while addressing local needs. With Delhi emerging as a key hub for higher education institutions, the conversation is expected to underline the importance of cooperative federalism in education reform.

The summit will conclude with a panel discussion on “Inclusive Science and Technology Education”, featuring Prof Suman Chakraborty, director, IIT Kharagpur; Prof Ramgopal Rao, Vice Chancellor, BITS Pilani; and Dr VS Kanchana Bhaaskaran, vice chancellor, VIT. Moderated by Saurya Sengupta, assistant editor, Hindustan Times, the session will examine how India’s premier institutions can make science and technology education more inclusive, interdisciplinary and socially relevant, while maintaining global standards of research and innovation.

Together, the speakers represent a rare convergence of policymakers, regulators, institutional leaders and academic innovators—those shaping the present and future of India’s higher education system. From regulatory reform and technology integration to inclusivity and global competitiveness, the HT Education Summit 2025 aims to spark meaningful dialogue on how India can build universities that are future-ready, equitable and globally respected.

As debates around artificial intelligence, digital learning, access and autonomy intensify, the summit promises to be a timely platform for reflection and action. With education increasingly seen as the backbone of India’s economic and social aspirations, the deliberations at the HT Education Summit 2025 are expected to resonate for new education policies, practice and public discourse in the years to come.