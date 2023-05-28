LIVE Updates: PM Modi to inaugurate India's new Parliament building in Delhi

New Parliament building inauguration LIVE updates: India's new Parliament building is set to be inaugurated today in a ceremony which will begin with an early morning havan and multi-faith prayers followed by the formal opening by PM Narendra Modi. As many as 25 political parties, many dignitaries including chief ministers and ministers, are expected to attend the inauguration.

On the eve of the mega event, PM Modi received a Sengol from Tamil Nadu Adheenams (heads of Hindu monasteries) at his residence. Sengol holds significance as a sacred symbol of power transfer in 1947- a connection between the glorious traditions of pre-colonial India to the future of independent India, PM Modi said.