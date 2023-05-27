Ahead of new Parliament inauguration, BJP's issues advisory to its MPs

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
May 27, 2023 08:09 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party Saturday issued an official communication to its MPs, listing out the programmes they are expected to attend tomorrow.

The new Parliament building is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, marking a symbolic shift in the country’s political landscape. With hardly 12 hours to the ceremony, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Saturday issued an official communication to its members of the Parliament, listing out the programmes they are expected to attend tomorrow.

A view of the new Parliament building on the eve of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi, Saturday.(PTI)

All BJP MPs have been asked to be present at the ceremony to pay a floral tribute to the photo of Veer Savarkar in the Central Hall of the newly-built Parliament House at 10:30 am, an official communication by the party read.

This will be followed by the 101st episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ session held by PM Modi in the GMC Balayogi auditorium of the Parliament Library building. ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is the monthly radio programme addressed by PM Modi on the last Sunday of every month, which will be addressed from the newly-built Parliament complex this time. The MPs are expected be seated in the auditorium by 10:45 to attend the radio programme, the letter sent to them, seen by Hindustan Times, read.

The inauguration of the new Parliament complex will be followed after the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme. The parliamentarians will join PM Modi and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla in attending the inauguration of the new building of the Parliament, which will tentatively take place around noon.

The preparations to make the high-profile event a huge success is in full swing, even as 20 parties have decided to skip it over the decision to have PM Modi inaugurate the building, instead of President Droupadi Murmu.

At the event, PM Modi will also install the ‘Sengol’, a sceptre from Tamil Nadu, which was received by India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru to represent the transfer of power from the British, as per the central government. The sceptre was previously placed a museum in Allahabad.

HT News Desk

