UP CM Yogi charges at Oppn over Parliament launch boycott call: ‘Highly irresponsible’

“May 28 will be a glorious day for independent India’s history, PM Modi will dedicate the new Parliament complex to the nation…instead of turning this historic day into a graceful and proud one, the Opposition parties including the Congress are issuing statements that are highly saddening and irresponsible,” the UP CM said in a video shared on his Twitter profile.

Yogi’s remarks came as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies and several Opposition parties continued to trade barbs over the decision to have PM Modi inaugurate the new complex, instead of President Droupadi Murmu.

“While the entire country and the world looks up to the world’s biggest democracy that India is, the Opposition is trying to undermine it…,” Yogi said, adding that such attempts will be definitely rejected by the people.

Yogi Adityanath also recalled the time when former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi inaugurated the Parliament Annexe and laid the foundation of the Parliament Library, respectively, during their tenures.

He said, “This is not the first time when a PM is presiding over such an event..so instead of being a witness to such a glorious and proud moment, the Opposition is trying to cloud the event with their irresponsible behaviour.”

The UP CM appealed that everyone must be witness to the event, which he said was a significant step towards bolstering the democracy of the nation.

Yogi Adityanath echoed the arguments of his colleagues and other BJP leaders including Union home minister Amit Shah and Ravi Shankar Prasad who also lashed out at the Opposition parties for politicising the issue and “rejecting people’s mandate” by placing such demands, as they remarked that PM Modi, being the head of the government, is right in inaugurating the new building.

As many as 19 Opposition parties united Wednesday to declare their objection to the inaugural event and criticised an “authoritarian prime minister and his government” saying that the President is not only “the Head of State but also an integral part of the Parliament”.

"When the soul of democracy has been sucked out of Parliament, we find no value in a new building. We announce our collective decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building…” a joint statement by the Opposition parties read. Separately, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said they would not attend the event if Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla does not inaugurate the new building.

So far, 25 parties are likely to attend the ceremony, including 18 members of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The BSP, Shiromani Akali Dal, Janata Dal (Secular), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), YSR Congress, BJD and TDP are the seven non-NDA parties expected to be present at the event.

