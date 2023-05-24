‘Should not politicise': Amit Shah's suggestion amid new Parliament launch row

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday suggested against ‘politicising’ the inauguration of the new Parliament building and called it an ‘emotional’ process to connect new India with old traditions.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah.(Twitter)

“We should not politicise this (inauguration of new Parliament building) issue, let people think and react however they want to,” Shah said during a press conference.

His remarks came amid 19 opposition parties jointly released a statement with the intent to boycott the inauguration ceremony arguing that it should be the President and not the Prime Minister who launches the new building in Delhi, which is scheduled for May 28.

The statement criticised the Centre, pointing out that the ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to inaugurate the Parliament building by himself, completely sidelining president (Droupadi) Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy'.

Among the participants, the Bharatiya Janata Party and members of the Nationa Democratic Alliance will attend the event along with few other major parties such as YSRCP. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi will take the final decision on Thursday.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri reminded the inauguration of Parliament annex and library by then PMs from Congress Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

“In August 1975, then PM Indira Gandhi inaugurated the Parliament annexe, and later in 1987 PM Rajiv Gandhi inaugurated the Parliament library. If your (Congress) head of government can inaugurate them, why can't our head of government do the same,” he said.

