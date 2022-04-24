'New profile picture': IAS officer Tina Dabi posts latest photo with husband

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Tina Dabi on Saturday changed her profile picture on Twitter after the wedding, making the announcement official.
IAS officer Tina Dabi with huband who is also a fellow IAS officer.(Twitter.com/@dabi_tina)
Updated on Apr 24, 2022 10:06 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Tina Dabi on Saturday changed her profile picture on Twitter after the wedding, making the announcement official. In the photo, the couple is posing for the photo on a couch, while donning a matching white outfit.

She also shared the photo in a tweet with a hashtag #NewProfilePic.

Dabi, the UPSC topper and IAS officer of the 2016 batch, married Gawande on Friday in a simple ceremony at Rajasthan’s Jaipur. The couple exchanged garlands as per Buddhist traditions in presence of family and close friends, according to reports.

Visuals showed a portrait of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar in the background as rituals were observed. Dabi was also the first Dalit to top the civil services exam.

A reception party was held on Saturday.

Dabi is currently serving as the Joint Secretary in the Finance Department of Rajasthan, while her husband Gawande who used to work as doctor, is the Director of the Department of Archaeology and Museum, Rajasthan.

Dabi had announced her engagement with Gawande last month with an image on photo sharing app Instagram. "I am wearing the smile you (PradeepGawande) gave me, fiance," she wrote in the caption along with the photo.

Previously, she was married to IAS officer Athar Khan. The couple got divorced in August 2021 after an order passed by a Jaipur court.

