New study highlights Indian musicians' worry over proposed government regulations for digital content

New Delhi, Indian musicians are worried about the government's proposal to bring in new regulatory guidelines for digital content as they believe it will limit creativity and hamper collaborations with global artists, says a new study.

The survey by public policy think tank The Dialogue highlights India's booming music creator economy, its role in cultural diplomacy, the rise of regional talent, and structural challenges that need to be addressed for long-term sustainability.

Titled "Tuning into Change: Empirical Insights Into India's Evolving Music Industry", the survey captured responses from 1,200 musicians across regional, classical, folk, indie, hip-hop, and contemporary genres. It included musicians who create content in Hindi, English and various regional languages.

According to the report, nearly three-fourths of musicians believe that compliance requirements could disrupt music output or delay music releases.

"77 per cent worry that global collaborations could become more difficult if these regulations were introduced," it said.

Additionally, 82 per cent feel that requirements like pre-release scrutiny and mandatory standards would hinder musical diversity and creativity.

Last month, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said that it is examining the existing statutory provisions and the need for a new legal framework to regulate "harmful" content on digital platforms in the aftermath of the outcry over social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia's crass comments on a YouTube programme.

The survey also sheds light on the financial impact of pre-release scrutiny on the musicians.

A whopping 80 per cent of artists predict that compliance costs would strain their budgets, while 75% of musicians fear that such pre-release content reviews would add operational complexity and thwart creative expression.v

The study also points to the strategic interventions that can fuel industry expansion as 51 per cent of musicians emphasised the need to lower entry barriers and facilitate wider access to streaming platforms. 48 percent of the respondents highlighted infrastructure gaps in India's live music ecosystem.

Written by Pranav Bhaskar Tiwari and Garima Saxena from The Dialogue, the report advocates for supporting regional artists through investments in recording studios, structured training programs, and government-backed grants.

Kazim Rizvi, founder of The Dialogue, said India is experiencing an "unprecedented musical renaissance".

"The challenge now is to implement frameworks that protect and empower, while ensuring compliance without compromising the dynamism that defines today's Indian music industry," he added.

