New US team led by ambassador-designate Sergio Gor to be in place next week

NEW DELHI: A new team led by ambassador-designate Sergio Gor, a close aide of President Donald Trump, is expected to be in place at the US embassy by next week, with the focus on rebuilding bilateral relations that have witnessed unprecedented strains in recent months, people familiar with the matter said. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Sergio Gor in the Oval Office at the White House (AP FILE PHOTO)

Gor, administered the oath of office last November, is expected to arrive in India by January 10, the people said on condition of anonymity. He will be joined by Jason P Meeks, a career diplomat who till recently was the deputy chief of mission in Kathmandu, the people said.

Trump described Gor as a “great friend” while nominating him for the post of ambassador to India last August. The 39-year-old businessman and political operative, who served as the head of personnel appointments and has been named as a special envoy to South and Central Asia, will have the task of helping reset a bilateral relationship that has been buffeted by strains not seen in about two decades.

The Trump administration’s decision to hit India with a 25% punitive levy over Russian oil purchases – over and above a 25% reciprocal tariff on Indian goods – has sent bilateral ties into a tailspin. The two sides have struggled to finalise a bilateral trade deal, the first tranche of which was to have been concluded by the autumn of 2025, but the Trump administration’s asks in crucial sectors such as agriculture and dairy have held up a deal, the people said.

Gor visited New Delhi last October, when he was granted meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and external affairs minister S Jaishankar even though he is yet to present his credentials. This, the people said, reflected his influence within the Trump administration.

Meeks, who has served in Asia and Africa in a career of more than 20 years, will replace the former US deputy chief of mission in New Delhi, Jorgan Andrews, who left India last month without completing his full tenure. The people said Gor was keen to have his own team at the embassy in New Delhi that is more in line with the priorities of the Trump administration.

Gor has also indicated to aides that rebuilding the relationship with India and arranging a visit to the country by Trump will be among his priorities, the people said. At the time of Gor’s swearing-in in November, Trump said he was entrusting Gor with strengthening the strategic partnership with India, promoting investments in US industries and technologies, increasing US energy exports and expanding security cooperation.

While Trump is set to travel to China in April, there are no indications of a visit to India in the coming months. Trump’s visit has also been linked to the Quad Summit, which was to be hosted by India last year, but this has now been linked to the conclusion of the India-US bilateral trade agreement, the people said.