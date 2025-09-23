New Vande Bharat Express from Punjab's Ferozepur near Pak border to Delhi soon | Route, halts, timings

A new Vande Bharat train will be launched soon connecting Ferozepur in Punjab, a historic district headquarters near the border with Pakistan, with New Delhi, via Punjab's major cities of Bathinda and Patiala. Vande Bharat Express are semi-high-speed trains with plush interiors.(ANI File/Representative image)

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced this on Tuesday. In a presentation along with Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu, who belongs to Punjab, he also announced a rail link to be built between Rajpura and SAS Nagar (Mohali) that will help directly connect large parts of Punjab more conveniently with the Chandigarh-Mohali-Panchkula tricity.

New Ferozepur-Delhi Vande Bharat: Timings, frequency, other details

While a date of launch is not set, the proposal has been cleared in principle and will be sent for cabinet approval next, according to the information shared.

For the Rajpura-Mohali link, the railways will need 54 hectares, which the Punjab government will acquire and hand over.