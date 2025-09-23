Search
Tue, Sept 23, 2025
New Vande Bharat Express from Punjab's Ferozepur near Pak border to Delhi soon | Route, halts, timings

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 23, 2025 07:50 pm IST

Besides the new train, railway minister announces new Rajpura-Mohali track

A new Vande Bharat train will be launched soon connecting Ferozepur in Punjab, a historic district headquarters near the border with Pakistan, with New Delhi, via Punjab's major cities of Bathinda and Patiala.

Vande Bharat Express are semi-high-speed trains with plush interiors.(ANI File/Representative image)
Vande Bharat Express are semi-high-speed trains with plush interiors.(ANI File/Representative image)

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced this on Tuesday. In a presentation along with Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu, who belongs to Punjab, he also announced a rail link to be built between Rajpura and SAS Nagar (Mohali) that will help directly connect large parts of Punjab more conveniently with the Chandigarh-Mohali-Panchkula tricity.

New Ferozepur-Delhi Vande Bharat: Timings, frequency, other details

While a date of launch is not set, the proposal has been cleared in principle and will be sent for cabinet approval next, according to the information shared.

For the Rajpura-Mohali link, the railways will need 54 hectares, which the Punjab government will acquire and hand over.

Details of the Vande Bharat planned between Ferozepur and Delhi, as per railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's presentation.(X/@AshwiniVaishnaw)
Details of the Vande Bharat planned between Ferozepur and Delhi, as per railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's presentation.(X/@AshwiniVaishnaw)
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and India Reaction Trump's H-1B Visa on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and India Reaction Trump's H-1B Visa on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / New Vande Bharat Express from Punjab's Ferozepur near Pak border to Delhi soon | Route, halts, timings
