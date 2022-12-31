Google Doodle celebrates New Year’s Eve: ‘A time to reminisce about 2022’

The last Google Doodle of 2022 is here as Google Doodles celebrates New Year’s Eve as it “looks forward to a fresh start in 2023” like the rest of us. Jumping on the bandwagon to gear up for New Year celebrations, Google wrote, “Today’s Doodle celebrates New Year’s Eve, a time to reminisce about 2022 and look forward to a fresh start in 2023. Whether you’re setting off fireworks or setting goals for next year, here’s to the great things to come in 2023! 3…2…1…”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Google Doodles, the temporary alteration of the logo on Google's homepages, commemorate many “major” holidays, festivals, and the lives of famous artists, pioneers and scientists. Google also took the occasion to feature a segment “this day in history” to highlight other doodles that have been used to commemorate New Year’s Eve in the past decade.

Also Read | Happy New Year Jokes 2023: Funny messages, quotes to share with your friends and family

Google Doodles have been on display since 1998. Google explains about its first doodle that its “founders Larry and Sergey played with the corporate logo to indicate their attendance at the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert. They placed a stick figure drawing behind the 2nd "o" in the word, Google, and the revised logo was intended as a comical message to Google users that the founders were ‘out of office’.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Over the years, the Google team claims to have created over 5,000 doodles for homepages around the world. Of these doodles, while some are region-specific, others are shared for the global audience.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON