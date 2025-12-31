Traffic advisory in Delhi ahead of New Year celebrations. Check routes to avoid, restrictions, timings and more

Planning a New Year's eve celebration today? You may want to check the traffic guidelines in place for several hotspots in Delhi as the city preps to welcome 2026. Delhi traffic police released an advisory ahead of the New Year celebrations in the national capital, which is expected to draw large gatherings.(ANI/Representational Image)

Ahead of the New Year celebrations, the Delhi Traffic Police has released multiple advisories to ensure the smooth flow of traffic for key areas in the city, including the Paharganj, Saket and Connaught Place.

The travel advisories include road diversions, traffic restrictions and general instructions by the traffic police. Police also advised commuters to plan their journey in advance.

Connaught Place advisory

Anticipating a large crowd gathering near Connaught Place, the traffic police announced vehicle restrictions in multiple areas. They restricted vehicles beyond Mandi House, Bengali Market, North Foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road, till Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg Crossing and other areas.

This will be applicable from 7:00 pm on December 31 till the conclusion of the celebrations.

Further, it said that no vehicles will be allowed entry in the Inner, Middle or Outer Circle of the Connaught Place, except for vehicles that have valid entry passes.

For the parking arrangements, Delhi traffic police said that motorists will be allowed to park at select locations, including Kali Bari Marg, Pt. Pant Marg and Bhai Veer Singh Marg.

According to the advisory, Old Delhi Railway Station will remain unaffected. Motorists can use the Second Entry Gate on the Ajmeri Gate side and reach the station via Paharganj.

It also announced suggested alternative routes for north-south movement and east-west movement.

The police also announced vehicle restrictions at India Gate, citing heavy pedestrian movement. Areas including Q-point, Mandi House, Mathura Road to Purana Qila, and Sunheri Masjid Road will be restricted for vehicles.

Saket traffic advisory

In the Saket area of South Delhi, the police announced affected roads, diversion points and restrictions. Press Enclave Road and the internal roads of Saket and Pushp Vihar will be affected.

Diversion points include Sheikh Sarai red light, Asian Market red light and PTS Malviya Nagar red light. Entry of heavy vehicles and DTC will be restricted on both carriageways of Press Enclave Road and Pushp Vihar from the MB road.

Alternative routes require passengers from Chirag Delhi to Qutub Minar to take the route via Kanpur.

Paharganj traffic advisory

Citing a large number of devotees expected to visit Shri Mata Jhandewalan Mandir, the advisory said that roads around the Rani Jhansi Road will be affected.

It urged motorists to avoid Rani Jhansi Road during the peak hours of the New Year celebration. Alternative routes include DBG Road, New Rohtak Road and other adjoining roads.

Traffic advisory of Paharganj and Saket will be applicable on December 31 and January 1.