New Year festivities stay muted in Haryana's Gurugram amid Omicron wave

"Of course, we are not able to enjoy it in the same way we used to do it earlier. But this is important for our own lives, so we are happy with it," a local of Gurugram commented on heightened Covid-19 restrictions this New Year.
Representative Image(AP)
Updated on Jan 01, 2022 12:55 PM IST
ANI | , Gurugram

In view of the rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, the New Year celebrations were muted in Haryana's Gurugram.

In Gurugram, people said that they are not celebrating New Year this time due to the current COVID-19 situation.

Speaking to ANI, Gauri, a local visitor in MG mall said, "We are feeling very good because people are following all the COVID-19 protocols here. You can also see that there is very little footfall in the mall. The government has also imposed night curfew to curb the COVID-19 cases and prevent the spread of its Omicron variant."

"Of course, we are not able to enjoy it in the same way we used to do it earlier. But this is important for our own lives, so we are happy with it," Gauri added.

Jyoti, another visitor in MG mall said, "We are not getting the same vibes of New Year celebrations as there is no crowd, no traffic jam, no event. But keeping in mind the current situation, it's for our own good only."

"Earlier, there used to be many events for New year celebrations, but nothing is happening this time. People are also following COVID-19 protocols," she added.

Meanwhile, Haryana has reported 14 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 so far, as per the Union Health Ministry on Friday. 

