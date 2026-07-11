New Zealand journalist asks why PM Modi doesn't hold press conferences. Diplomat's response is this

A New Zealand journalist raised questions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi not holding press conferences during an interaction with Indian diplomats, prompting a response from a senior external affairs ministry official who defended Modi’s style of political communication.

New Zealand journalist's question on Modi press conferences draws diplomatic response

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The question came during Modi’s visit to New Zealand, the final stop of his three-nation tour, which has focused on strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation between the two countries.

During the interaction, a New Zealand journalist asked Indian diplomats: “Why has PM Modi not done a press conference?”

Responding to the query, external affairs ministry official Rudrendra Tandon said it was not his place to comment on the Prime Minister’s political approach.

“It's not appropriate for me as a civil servant to question Modi's political method. He is a very successful politician. But let me give you some context,” he said.

Explaining Modi's style of communication, Tandon described him as a leader who prefers direct engagement with voters rather than communicating through intermediaries. “Prime Minister Modi is a quintessential Indian politician. By and large, Indian politicians favor direct contact with their electorate. They want direct contact. They don't like being spoken down to. They don't like being spoken to through intermediaries,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Tandon added: “And Modi has perfected the art of direct contact with his electorate. And he seems to be doing a rather good job of it since, you know, he's been elected. He's in his third term. He's one of the longest serving prime ministers in our country,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tandon added: “And Modi has perfected the art of direct contact with his electorate. And he seems to be doing a rather good job of it since, you know, he's been elected. He's in his third term. He's one of the longest serving prime ministers in our country,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Norway journalist controversy

Similar question surfaced during Norway visit, during a joint media appearance with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Oslo in May, journalist Helle Lyng called out to Modi as he was leaving the venue and asked why he does not take questions from journalists.

The Prime Minister did not respond to the question, and the exchange later generated discussion in sections of the media and on social media.

Ceremonial welcome in New Zealand

Modi arrived in Auckland on Friday for what he described as a “historic” visit, the first by an Indian prime minister to New Zealand in around four decades.

To mark the occasion, Auckland’s iconic Sky Tower was illuminated in the colours of the Indian tricolour. Standing 328 metres tall, the landmark is one of the city's most recognisable attractions and offers panoramic views across Auckland.

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The lighting display was organised as a special gesture to honour Modi’s visit.

During the visit, Modi also met members of the Indian diaspora and attended cultural programmes featuring performances from different parts of India.

The trip comes a few months after India and New Zealand signed a free trade agreement in April. The agreement followed bilateral discussions between Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon during Luxon’s visit to India in March 2025, with both sides seeking to deepen economic and strategic cooperation.