News Broadcasters Association condemns manner of Arnab Goswami’s arrest

india

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 16:33 IST

The arrest of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami has been criticised by the News Broadcasters Association (NBA). Condemning the manner in which Goswami was arrested, the NBA urged Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to ensure that the journalist is treated fairly.

“Even though the NBA does not agree with his type of journalism, we denounce retaliatory action, if any by the authorities against a media editor. Media is not above the law but due process must be followed,” it said.

The association, headed by senior journalist Rajat Sharma, further urged Thackeray to ensure that the state’s power is not misused for vendetta.

The NBA is a regulatory body formed by current affairs and news television broadcasters in India in 2007.

Goswami was arrested by the police from his residence in Lower Parel in the early hours of Wednesday for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer named Anvay Naik in 2018.

The police also arrested Firoz Shaikh, founder of IcastX Technologies Pvt Ltd, and Nitesh Sarda, founder of Smartworks who were the other two accused in the case.

The police said that they found a suicide note in which Anvay alleged that he was forced to end his life because he was not paid his dues amounting to Rs 5.40 crore by Goswami and two others.

The designer’s wife and daughter addressed a press conference on Wednesday afternoon and thanked the Maharashtra Police for taking the requisite action. They claimed the case was suppressed and no action was taken during Devendra Fadnavis’ tenure as chief minister.