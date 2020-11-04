e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / News Broadcasters Association condemns manner of Arnab Goswami’s arrest

News Broadcasters Association condemns manner of Arnab Goswami’s arrest

Goswami was arrested by the police from his residence in Lower Parel in the early hours of Wednesday for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer named Anvay Naik in 2018.

india Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 16:33 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Condemning the manner in which Goswami was arrested, the NBA urged Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to ensure that the journalist is treated fairly.
Condemning the manner in which Goswami was arrested, the NBA urged Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to ensure that the journalist is treated fairly.(PTI Photo)
         

The arrest of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami has been criticised by the News Broadcasters Association (NBA). Condemning the manner in which Goswami was arrested, the NBA urged Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to ensure that the journalist is treated fairly.

“Even though the NBA does not agree with his type of journalism, we denounce retaliatory action, if any by the authorities against a media editor. Media is not above the law but due process must be followed,” it said.

The association, headed by senior journalist Rajat Sharma, further urged Thackeray to ensure that the state’s power is not misused for vendetta.

The NBA is a regulatory body formed by current affairs and news television broadcasters in India in 2007.

Goswami was arrested by the police from his residence in Lower Parel in the early hours of Wednesday for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer named Anvay Naik in 2018.

The police also arrested Firoz Shaikh, founder of IcastX Technologies Pvt Ltd, and Nitesh Sarda, founder of Smartworks who were the other two accused in the case.

The police said that they found a suicide note in which Anvay alleged that he was forced to end his life because he was not paid his dues amounting to Rs 5.40 crore by Goswami and two others.

The designer’s wife and daughter addressed a press conference on Wednesday afternoon and thanked the Maharashtra Police for taking the requisite action. They claimed the case was suppressed and no action was taken during Devendra Fadnavis’ tenure as chief minister.

tags
top news
Poll outcome unlikely to impact ties between India and US: Shringla
Poll outcome unlikely to impact ties between India and US: Shringla
Delhi reporting third Covid-19 wave, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi reporting third Covid-19 wave, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘We won,’ declares Trump, vows to move Supreme Court to stop counting
‘We won,’ declares Trump, vows to move Supreme Court to stop counting
‘Assaulted by police during arrest’, claims Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami
‘Assaulted by police during arrest’, claims Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami
How long it may take: Where the election stands in key states
How long it may take: Where the election stands in key states
Six killed as godown collapses after explosion in Gujarat
Six killed as godown collapses after explosion in Gujarat
Arnab Goswami arrest: Not freedom of press issue, why’s BJP complaining, asks Sena
Arnab Goswami arrest: Not freedom of press issue, why’s BJP complaining, asks Sena
US Elections 2020 | ‘Keep the faith, we’ll win this’: Biden to supporters in Delaware
US Elections 2020 | ‘Keep the faith, we’ll win this’: Biden to supporters in Delaware
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In