News updates from HT: PM Modi to inaugurate 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' today and all the latest news

PM Modi to flag off Dandi March, launch 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday flag off a padyatra (foot march) from Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat to re-enact the famous Dandi march carried out by Mahatma Gandhi. It will also mark the beginning of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav', a government initiative to mark 75 years of India's Independence. Read more

Rain and thunderstorms likely over NW India till Sunday

Rain and thunderstorms are expected across the Western Himalayan region and parts of northwest India till March 14 according, to India Meteorological Department. There is a Western Disturbance (WD) as a trough (low pressure area) in westerlies. An induced cyclonic circulation is lying over central Pakistan and adjoining West Rajasthan. Read more

Australia continues AstraZeneca roll-out, says no evidence of blood clots

Australia said on Friday it will continue to roll-out AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine as there was no evidence of a link to blood clots, despite some European countries suspending its use. Read more

Netflix tests password sharing feature, asks users to verify in a message

Netflix Inc is testing a feature that asks viewers to verify they share a household with the account holder, the company said on Thursday, a move that could lead to a clampdown on sharing of passwords. Read more

‘Prime focus would be on them’: Virat Kohli names ‘the favourites’ to win T20 World Cup

As India and England gear up for the 5-match T20I series on Friday, both teams will be utilising this contest to figure out a strong combination for the much-awaited T20I World Cup which will be held in India later this year. Read more

Priyanka Chopra interrupts Nick Jonas' Spaceman music video launch with kiss, he shares a cheeky pic of her. Watch

Nick Jonas has unveiled the music video for his latest song, Spaceman. The video shows Nick as a lovelorn man, walking on a distant planet after being separated from the one he loves. Nick has previously said that the song, and the entire album is about his feeling of isolation and his love for Priyanka. Read more

Genelia Deshmukh paints the town red in timeless co-ord set worth ₹18k, pics

Do you know why we keep saying that a beautiful bright red attire is a must-have in every wardrobe? Well, today we will let Genelia Deshmukh tell you. Not long ago, the actor, for an interview, wore a gorgeous red-co-ord set and looked like a dream. Read more

Watch: 150 NSG commandos get Covid-19 vaccine doses in Mumbai﻿