News updates from Hindustan Times: 2,505 fresh coronavirus cases in Delhi and all the latest news

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 20:56 IST

Delhi records 2,505 new Covid cases, a step away from 1 lakh mark

Delhi recorded 2,505 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the coronavirus tally to 97,200. The capital also recorded 55 fresh casualties in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 3,004, according to the health bulletin released on Saturday. Read more.

Pakistan violates LoC ceasefire in Poonch, India retaliates

Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch district Saturday evening prompting India to hit back in equal measure, the Indian Army said. Read more.

‘For BJP, power a medium to serve people’: 10 things PM told party workers

Talking at ‘Seva Hi Sangathan’ meet on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the welfare work undertaken by the BJP during the nationwide lockdown triggered by coronavirus disease outbreak as seven state units of the party gave a presentation of their work at a video conference. Read more.

No Chris Gayle, Lasith Malinga; MS Dhoni to lead Mike Hussey’s IPL XI he would not like to face

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is rated as one of the toughest cricket tournaments of the world. With only four foreigners allowed in the XI, it is perhaps the stiffest challenge for even the best to regularly maintain his place in the side. Read more.

Saroj Khan’s daughter reveals which Bollywood actors kept in touch with ‘masterji’ as her health deteriorated

The late choreographer Saroj Khan’s daughter has said that she was working irregularly due to her health, and that several of her old collaborators used to frequently check up on her. Saroj died on Friday, after a cardiac arrest. She was 71. Read more.

Father imparts motivational lesson to son, shares its impact three years later

Many parents may agree that parenting is no easy feat. And they may also agree that there is no greater joy than seeing one’s child thrive. This particular dad filmed his son’s personal development, three years apart, after imparting some insightful words about progress and patience to him. The video is such a heartwarming watch, we can only imagine how proud this father must feel of his son’s growth. Read more.

Sony PlayStation 5 pages official on Amazon India, Flipkart

Sony unveiled the PlayStation 5 last month and gave us a preview on the upcoming games. Sony PlayStation 5 product pages have now gone live in India on Flipkart and Amazon. Read more.