‘Birth of Jana Sangh, BJP to make our country happy’: 10 things PM Modi told party workers

india

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 19:05 IST

Talking at ‘Seva Hi Sangathan’ meet on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the welfare work undertaken by the BJP during the nationwide lockdown triggered by coronavirus disease outbreak as seven state units of the party gave a presentation of their work at a video conference.

Senior party leaders like Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Rajnath Singh also attended the video conference. Leaders and chief minister from BJP-ruled states attended the meet virtually.

Here are ten things he told his party workers:

• In several states, our karyakartas knew that they were taking risks, but continued with full dedication during this pandemic. Some workers even lost their lives while serving the people and the nation. I want to pay my respects to these people and their families: PM Modi

• The nationwide welfare work undertaken by BJP at such scale for so long amid Covid-19 crisis is biggest ‘seva yagya’ in history: PM Modi

• For BJP, power is a medium to serve people: PM Modi

• For us, our organisation is not just a machine to win elections. For us, our organisation means ‘service’. Our organisation means to us - ‘Sabka Saath’. For us, our organisation means ‘happiness of all, prosperity of all’. Our organisation is going to work for the benefit of society: PM Modi

• The party which has so many MPs, thousands of MLAs, yet that party and its worker give priority to service, consider service as their life mantra, as BJP worker I feel very proud that we are all members of such organisation: PM Modi

• When an accident occurred, you turned it into an opportunity. Opportunity that you can serve more and more people, reduce the suffering of more and more people, they can overcome this problem: PM Modi

• In the eyes of the world, you were working in the Corona era, but if I talk about myself, you were tightening yourself. You were ascertaining yourself among your ideals: PM Modi

• Our satisfaction is the happiness of the one we serve.With this sentiment, our activists launched such a big campaign of service organization in such difficult times with the same sentiment towards the poor: PM Modi

• The birth of Jana Sangh and BJP was originally intended to make our country happy, how to prosper. With this basic inspiration, with the inspiration of Indianness, with the spirit of service, we came into politics: PM Modi

• At a time when everyone in the world is busy protecting themselves, you have given up your worries and dedicated yourself to the service of the poor and needy. This is a great example of service: PM Modi