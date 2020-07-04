e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Birth of Jana Sangh, BJP to make our country happy’: 10 things PM Modi told party workers

‘Birth of Jana Sangh, BJP to make our country happy’: 10 things PM Modi told party workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the nationwide welfare work undertaken by BJP at such scale for so long amid Covid-19 crisis is biggest ‘seva yagya’ in history.

india Updated: Jul 04, 2020 19:05 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi was addressing party workers at Seva hi Sangathan meet on Saturday.
PM Modi was addressing party workers at Seva hi Sangathan meet on Saturday.(Photo: BJP4India/ Twitter)
         

Talking at ‘Seva Hi Sangathan’ meet on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the welfare work undertaken by the BJP during the nationwide lockdown triggered by coronavirus disease outbreak as seven state units of the party gave a presentation of their work at a video conference.

Senior party leaders like Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Rajnath Singh also attended the video conference. Leaders and chief minister from BJP-ruled states attended the meet virtually.

Here are ten things he told his party workers:

• In several states, our karyakartas knew that they were taking risks, but continued with full dedication during this pandemic. Some workers even lost their lives while serving the people and the nation. I want to pay my respects to these people and their families: PM Modi

• The nationwide welfare work undertaken by BJP at such scale for so long amid Covid-19 crisis is biggest ‘seva yagya’ in history: PM Modi

• For BJP, power is a medium to serve people: PM Modi

• For us, our organisation is not just a machine to win elections. For us, our organisation means ‘service’. Our organisation means to us - ‘Sabka Saath’. For us, our organisation means ‘happiness of all, prosperity of all’. Our organisation is going to work for the benefit of society: PM Modi

• The party which has so many MPs, thousands of MLAs, yet that party and its worker give priority to service, consider service as their life mantra, as BJP worker I feel very proud that we are all members of such organisation: PM Modi

• When an accident occurred, you turned it into an opportunity. Opportunity that you can serve more and more people, reduce the suffering of more and more people, they can overcome this problem: PM Modi

• In the eyes of the world, you were working in the Corona era, but if I talk about myself, you were tightening yourself. You were ascertaining yourself among your ideals: PM Modi

• Our satisfaction is the happiness of the one we serve.With this sentiment, our activists launched such a big campaign of service organization in such difficult times with the same sentiment towards the poor: PM Modi

• The birth of Jana Sangh and BJP was originally intended to make our country happy, how to prosper. With this basic inspiration, with the inspiration of Indianness, with the spirit of service, we came into politics: PM Modi

• At a time when everyone in the world is busy protecting themselves, you have given up your worries and dedicated yourself to the service of the poor and needy. This is a great example of service: PM Modi

tags
top news
Accused of chasing I-Day launch glory, ICMR defends fast tracking Covaxin
Accused of chasing I-Day launch glory, ICMR defends fast tracking Covaxin
‘For BJP, power a medium to serve people’: 10 things PM told party workers
‘For BJP, power a medium to serve people’: 10 things PM told party workers
US supercarriers in South China Sea, ambitious Beijing stretched on multiple fronts
US supercarriers in South China Sea, ambitious Beijing stretched on multiple fronts
LIVE: Only two new coronavirus cases in Dharavi, tally 2,311
LIVE: Only two new coronavirus cases in Dharavi, tally 2,311
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani’s cousin shot dead inside his home in Kabul: Report
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani’s cousin shot dead inside his home in Kabul: Report
Gavaskar one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in the nets: More
Gavaskar one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in the nets: More
Honda City 2020 launch confirmed for July 15
Honda City 2020 launch confirmed for July 15
Kanpur encounter: District administration demolishes accused Vikas Dubey’s house
Kanpur encounter: District administration demolishes accused Vikas Dubey’s house
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In