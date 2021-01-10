News updates from Hindustan Times: 2 red jungle fowls in Kanpur zoo test positive for bird flu and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bird flu in UP: 2 red jungle fowls in Kanpur zoo test positive

Bird flu has made its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh with the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal confirming that at least two samples of the 10 red jungle fowls, found dead in Kanpur zoo over the past three days, have tested positive for avian influenza, an official said. Read more

Chhattisgarh health minister opposes use of Covaxin

Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo on Saturday said use of Covid-19 vaccine- Covaxin should not be allowed as its trial has not been completed yet and final results are awaited. Read more

There is a cartel in cement, steel industry: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said cement and steel factories are exploiting people by levying higher rates and indicated that there is an active cartel in both industries. Read more

Agri-reforms must focus on women farmers

The ongoing farm protests have raised a host of issues that affect the sector, beyond the laws which are being sought to be rolled back. Read more

Kangana slams Twitter CEO after ban on Trump, asks him to not preach

Sharing a 2015 tweet of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday slammed Jack accusing him of showing intolerance "for anything". Read more

India’s domestic seasons begins in bio-bubbles across 7 cities

On Friday evening, Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat tweeted a picture of his team bonding over food on the ground following their first training session after quarantine. Read more

Priyanka Chopra wraps up Text For You shoot after salon visit row, shares pic

Actor Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up shoot of her romantic film, Text For You. Priyanka was shooting for the movie since the past couple of months in London. Read more