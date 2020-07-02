News updates from Hindustan Times: 28 ministers inducted in Madhya Pradesh cabinet and all the latest news

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 12:59 IST

28 ministers inducted in Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet

Madhya Pradesh (MP) chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a major cabinet expansion on Thursday around three months after unseating the Congress’s Kamal Nath government, as 28 ministers were sworn in. Read more

First time ever: Indian Railways achieves 100% punctuality of trains

The Indian Railways on Thursday achieved 100 per cent punctuality of trains - the first time that this milestone has been achieved. News agency ANI quoted the railways ministry to say that all the trains were on time. Read more

Left leaders visit Bengal Congress HQ, pay homage to Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy

In a bid to cement ties with the Congress and bolster the joint movement against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bengal’s Left leaders on Wednesday visited the state Congress headquarters and paid homage to Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. Read more

At least 50 dead in landslide at jade mine in Northen Myanmar: Report

At least 50 people died on Thursday after a landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar trapped workers under a mound of refuse, the country’s fire service department and an information ministry official said. Read more

Google Play Store blocks all 59 Chinese apps banned by Indian government

Google has said that it has temporarily blocked access to the banned 59 China-linked apps on its India Play Store. The company said it is reviewing the interim orders from the government and has already notified the affected developers. Read more

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 participant Rani Chatterjee alleges harassment: ‘Might die by suicide as I am in depression’

An actor named Rani Chatterjee who participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has written a detailed note addressing Mumbai Police, asking for help. She has claimed harassment at the hands of a person she names as Dhananjay Singh. Read more

Mumbai Police’s post on ‘Dark’ habits is something to abide by

Mumbai Police has done it again. They have used a reference from a popular web series to put forth an essential advisory message. It is such a note of caution that everyone should follow to stay safe in these perilous times. Read more

#DobaraPoocho: Deepika Padukone launches powerful mental health awareness campaign

Deepika Padukone has always been a strong advocate of mental health awareness, and has done extensive work towards the same with The Live Love Laugh foundation, the mental health organisation she has founded. Read more

Watch| ‘Closely monitoring the developments in Hong Kong’: Indian Envoy to UN