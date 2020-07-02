Mumbai Police’s post on ‘Dark’ habits is something to abide by

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 12:25 IST

Mumbai Police has done it again. They have used a reference from a popular web series to put forth an essential advisory message. It is such a note of caution that everyone should follow to stay safe in these perilous times.

In the post’s caption, they asked a very simple question - “Is it okay to share masks?” Then they added the answer, “Absolutely not. It’s a #Dark habit.” It indeed is, and that is why we should never share the mask we are wearing with someone else or use theirs.

It’s the image they shared with the post which contains a reference from the German science fiction thriller Dark. What did they share? Take a look at it yourself:

Since being shared just two hours ago, people flooded the post with appreciative comments. There were several who were simply mesmerised by their creativity. A few also shared references from other TV series.

“Mumbai Police, you are just awesome to send the messages in your own unique way. We just love it. This is the other side of yours,” wrote an Instagram user. “What do we say to the God of death? Not today,” wrote another drawing a reference from the show Game of Thrones. “This is lit,” expressed a third. “Haha, why are you so cool,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of the post?