e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Mumbai Police’s post on ‘Dark’ habits is something to abide by

Mumbai Police’s post on ‘Dark’ habits is something to abide by

“Haha, why are you so cool,” wrote an Instagram user on the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 02, 2020 12:25 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mumbai Police shared a Dark web series related post on Instagram.
Mumbai Police shared a Dark web series related post on Instagram. (Instagram/Mumbai Police)
         

Mumbai Police has done it again. They have used a reference from a popular web series to put forth an essential advisory message. It is such a note of caution that everyone should follow to stay safe in these perilous times.

In the post’s caption, they asked a very simple question - “Is it okay to share masks?” Then they added the answer, “Absolutely not. It’s a #Dark habit.” It indeed is, and that is why we should never share the mask we are wearing with someone else or use theirs.

It’s the image they shared with the post which contains a reference from the German science fiction thriller Dark. What did they share? Take a look at it yourself:

Since being shared just two hours ago, people flooded the post with appreciative comments. There were several who were simply mesmerised by their creativity. A few also shared references from other TV series.

“Mumbai Police, you are just awesome to send the messages in your own unique way. We just love it. This is the other side of yours,” wrote an Instagram user. “What do we say to the God of death? Not today,” wrote another drawing a reference from the show Game of Thrones. “This is lit,” expressed a third. “Haha, why are you so cool,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of the post?

tags
top news
‘Banning Chinese apps a digital strike’: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
‘Banning Chinese apps a digital strike’: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Behind Hurriyat boss SAS Geelani’s exit, a bitter power struggle and greed
Behind Hurriyat boss SAS Geelani’s exit, a bitter power struggle and greed
28 new ministers inducted in Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet
28 new ministers inducted in Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet
How UN Security Council condemned Karachi attack, and Pakistan
How UN Security Council condemned Karachi attack, and Pakistan
White House blames China’s ‘pattern of aggression’ for Ladakh face-off
White House blames China’s ‘pattern of aggression’ for Ladakh face-off
‘If Sachin gets 60 from 100 with straight drive, wouldn’t it have value’
‘If Sachin gets 60 from 100 with straight drive, wouldn’t it have value’
Sandesara scam: ED officials at Ahmed Patel’s house for third round of questioning
Sandesara scam: ED officials at Ahmed Patel’s house for third round of questioning
Why most of us won’t need Covid vaccine: Oxford prof explains | On The Record
Why most of us won’t need Covid vaccine: Oxford prof explains | On The Record
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In