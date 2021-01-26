News updates from Hindustan Times: 5-layer security cover in Delhi on R-Day

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Facial recognition systems, 5-layer cover for Republic Day Parade, tractor march

The Delhi Police have stepped up its vigil to the maximum strength for January 26 in the view of the Republic Day Parade and farmers' tractor march coinciding. Read more

Delhi: Minimum temperature falls; moderate fog over city

“Cold" to "severe" cold wave is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi for the next three or four days, according to India Meteorological Department. Read more

'Jai Hind': PM Modi greets nation on 72nd Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Tuesday on the occasion of the country's 72nd Republic Day. "Wishing all the people of India a Happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind!," PM Modi tweeted. Read more

Ram temple construction: VHP team expected to meet Delhi CM this week

As part of its ongoing drive to collect funds for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is expected to call on leaders of Opposition parties, in the coming days. Read more

'As captain, you must back your gut feeling': Ajinkya Rahane

“It was a challenge as well as a responsibility, and I thought it was the best opportunity for me to stand up, send that message," Rahane said in an interview. Read more

Kangana Ranaut compares Manikarnika row to 'good vs evil', says 'I think we won'

Actor Kangana Ranaut, comparing the Manikarnika row to 'good vs evil', has said that hundreds were rallying against her, while only a handful of people supported her. Read more