Kangana Ranaut compares Manikarnika row to 'good vs evil', says 'I think we won'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has compared her position on the Manikarnika controversy as a victory of good over evil. Kangana had replaced original director Krish on the film, and claimed later to have shot the majority of the historical epic, contrary to what Krish has gone on record as having said.

In an interview, she said that only a handful of people were on her side, while hundreds were rallying against her. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, completed two years on Monday.

She told The Times of India, "I think we won essentially, good vs evil. In that fight, we won. Maybe there were 15-20 people who supported me, but there were hundreds of them who were against me. The audience made this a glorious success, even worldwide. It is one of the films that did exceptionally well in the NRI market."

While Kangana and Krish ended up sharing a co-director credit on the film, the actor said that fans will get a real taste of what she has to offer when she makes her solo directorial debut. She said, "I think as a director, I want to do something which I do from a scratch. It is very difficult to fit into somebody’s vision and especially when you have committed to all the budget, has gone into taking all the wide shots and the money shots have been taken and you are doing 60-70% of the work. But still, everything is committed from the look of the film to visual language, clothes, everything is done. I would like to believe when I come with my solo director film, people would say that I have a great sense of aesthetics."

In a 2019 interview to SpotboyE, Krish had contested Kangana’s claim that she had shot 70% of the film. “Kangana has done 20-25% of the first half and 10-15% in the second half. I didn’t shoot a song and I didn’t shoot her entry scene. In the second half, she has even re-shot some scenes which I had done in a different way,” he’d said.





