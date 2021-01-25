IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut accuses 'mafia' of creating Manikarnika controversy, 'making fun of mechanical horse'
Kangana Ranaut riding a mechanical horse during Manikarnika, in real and on reel.(Instagram)
Kangana Ranaut riding a mechanical horse during Manikarnika, in real and on reel.(Instagram)
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut accuses 'mafia' of creating Manikarnika controversy, 'making fun of mechanical horse'

  • On the second anniversary of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut has accused the movie 'mafia' of launching negative campaigns against her and the film.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:06 PM IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut, on the second anniversary of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, has said that the film was roped into a controversy only after it became a commercial success. Kangana has been accused of hijacking directing duties on the historical epic, by original director Krish, who said that he was let go.

In an interview, Kangana accused the movie 'mafia' of being jealous of the film's success, and launching an effort to spread negative stories about her and the movie.

She told The Times of India, "There was no controversy even when I took as a director. I took over sometime in June-July 2018, there was no controversy. There were several articles when the producer clarified that the director is busy with another film. No controversy at all. It’s only when the film became a huge success, it had a weekend, even big heroes don’t have sometimes of Rs. 45 cr. Then on a Monday, the director started to go all out and with him, many people joined in."

Kangana said that at the time, she vowed to take on powerful members of the industry. She said that after the big opening weekend, "The mafia joined in, they started making fun of the mechanical horse. The film was breaking records and it was breaking many people also. So that of course I spoke at length at many events. That was the day I promised everyone that now I will take their case and people must not have taken it seriously and they must have laughed at it. But then I took their case also and that is also history and it will be a prominent part of pop culture."

Also read: Manikarnika co-director Krish challenges Kangana Ranaut ‘one last time’, says ‘I feared I’ll remain unknown to the world’

Kangana was referring to a behind-the-scenes video that showed her riding a mechanical horse on the sets of the film. Several detractors used the clip to mock her, and continue to do so to this day.

In a 2019 interview to SpotboyE, Krish had contested Kangana’s claim that she had shot 70% of the film. “Kangana has done 20-25% of the first half and 10-15% in the second half. I didn’t shoot a song and I didn’t shoot her entry scene. In the second half, she has even re-shot some scenes which I had done in a different way,” he’d said.

Manikarnika's final box office collections remain unconfirmed. According to Bollywood Hungama, it made 92 crore in India and another 3.4 crore overseas.


Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kangana ranaut kangana ranaut controversy manikarnika

Related Stories

Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.
Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.
bollywood

On two years of Manikarnika, Kangana says film 'broke my bones’ and many records

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:12 PM IST
As Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi celebrated two years of its release, Kangana Ranaut reminisced about how the film not only broke her 'bones' but also box office records.
READ FULL STORY
Kangana Ranaut has clarified her "crass" comment against Swara Bhasker.
Kangana Ranaut has clarified her "crass" comment against Swara Bhasker.
bollywood

Kangana on crass comment against Swara: 'We mustn’t forget to have some fun'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut has clarified her "class and crass" tweet about Swara Bhasker, saying that they must not forget to have some fun.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Natasha Dalal gets her makeup done ahead of her wedding with Varun Dhawan.
Natasha Dalal gets her makeup done ahead of her wedding with Varun Dhawan.
bollywood

Varun's 'chilled out bride' Natasha Dalal got her wedding makeup done in 35 mins

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:15 PM IST
  • Varun Dhawan's wife, Natasha Dalal, got her wedding makeup done in 35 minutes, artist Namrata Soni has said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut riding a mechanical horse during Manikarnika, in real and on reel.(Instagram)
Kangana Ranaut riding a mechanical horse during Manikarnika, in real and on reel.(Instagram)
bollywood

Kangana accuses attacks 'mafia' for 'making fun of mechanical horse'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:06 PM IST
  • On the second anniversary of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut has accused the movie 'mafia' of launching negative campaigns against her and the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Remo D'Souza dances with his doctors.
Remo D'Souza dances with his doctors.
bollywood

Remo D'Souza, heart attack survivor, dances his way to recovery with his doctors

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:48 PM IST
  • Remo D'Souza has shared a video of himself, dancing with his doctors, after recovering from a heart attack recently.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dala tied the knot on Sunday.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dala tied the knot on Sunday.
bollywood

'Dealing with Varun requires patience': Shashank Khaitan's advice to Natasha

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:02 PM IST
  • Varun Dhawan's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania director, Shashank Khaitan, has some advice for the actor's wife, Natasha Dalal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal pose for the paparazzi outside their wedding venue. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal pose for the paparazzi outside their wedding venue. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Natasha Dalal's engagement ring grabs eyeballs as she poses with Varun Dhawan

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:30 PM IST
As Natasha Dalal stepped out to pose for pictures with Varun Dhawan on Sunday night, her huge engagement ring caught everyone's attention.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Babil in a picture with late father Irrfan Khan.
Babil in a picture with late father Irrfan Khan.
bollywood

Irrfan's son Babil admits he saw 'nothing special' in dad's acting as a child

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:02 PM IST
  • Late actor Irrfan Khan's son, Babil, has said that he has no interest in doing films that make 100 crore but have no artistic value.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan at his haldi ceremony.
Varun Dhawan at his haldi ceremony.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan flexes muscles in photos from haldi ceremony, poses with his squad

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Varun Dhawan shared photos from his haldi ceremony. He married his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in Alibaug on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan's fitness mantra during pregnancy is 'a little bit of yoga, a little bit of calm'.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's fitness mantra during pregnancy is 'a little bit of yoga, a little bit of calm'.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor cradles baby bump while doing yoga, reveals her 'current mood'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:05 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is pregnant with her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, shared pictures from her yoga session. She also revealed her current mood - 'stretched to the max'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone after delivering a speech on sets of Padmaavat.
Deepika Padukone after delivering a speech on sets of Padmaavat.
bollywood

When Deepika Padukone was left in tears on sets of Padmaavat, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:52 PM IST
Deepika Padukone has shared a special video on completion of three years of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film which had her playing the eponymous lead, Padmaavat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu, Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to share their opinions.
Taapsee Pannu, Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to share their opinions.
bollywood

Taapsee, Riteish aghast at Bombay HC's 'skin to skin' verdict on sexual assault

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:45 PM IST
  • Taapsee Pannu, Riteish Deshmukh, Shibani Dandekar, Raghu Ram, and others, have expressed their shock at the Bombay High Court's verdict that groping without 'skin to skin' contact isn't sexual assault.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni married Bharat Sahni in 2006.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni married Bharat Sahni in 2006.
bollywood

Riddhima wishes husband Bharat a happy anniversary with unseen wedding photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:24 PM IST
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Bharat Sahni wished each other on their wedding anniversary with sweet Instagram posts. See them here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.
Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.
bollywood

On two years of Manikarnika, Kangana says film 'broke my bones’ and many records

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:12 PM IST
As Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi celebrated two years of its release, Kangana Ranaut reminisced about how the film not only broke her 'bones' but also box office records.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh rehearsing a scene on sets of Padmaavat.
Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh rehearsing a scene on sets of Padmaavat.
bollywood

3 years of Padmaavat: Ranveer Singh gives a sneak peek into making of the film

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:58 PM IST
Ranveer Singh has shared a special video from the making of Padmaavat on the third anniversary of its release. It also consists of his speech on the final day of the film shoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan married Natasha Dalal on Sunday.
Varun Dhawan married Natasha Dalal on Sunday.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal blushes as paparazzi call her ‘bhabhi’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:19 PM IST
  • Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal posed for pictures outside their wedding venue - The Mansion House in Alibaug - on Sunday night. Here is a video shared by a paparazzo online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sana Khan married Anas Saiyad in November last year.
Sana Khan married Anas Saiyad in November last year.
bollywood

Sana Khan says her husband Anas Saiyad, mother feel she has put on weight

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:14 AM IST
In a video shared on Instagram, Sana Khan said that she needs to start working out. She said that her husband, Anas Saiyad, and mother feel that she has gained weight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP