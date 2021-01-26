IND USA
People warm themselves around a bonfire on a cold winter morning at Mayur Vihar, in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
People warm themselves around a bonfire on a cold winter morning at Mayur Vihar, in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi: Minimum temperature falls; moderate fog over city

Cold, dry northwesterly winds have set in over the northern plains and adjoining parts of central India which are likely to persist for the next three or four days
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:21 AM IST

“Cold" to "severe" cold wave is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi for the next three or four days, according to India Meteorological Department

At 5.30am, Delhi’s Safdarjung station recorded a minimum temperature of 6.2 degrees Celsius, 2.8 degrees below normal.

Dense to very dense fog was observed in isolated pockets over Madhya Pradesh; dense fog in isolated pockets over Haryana, Bihar and Tripura and moderate fog was observed in isolated pockets over Delhi (Safdurjung & Palam), Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday.

Gwalior and Jabalpur recorded visibility of less than 25 metres each. Ambala, Bhagalpur, Kailashahar and Agartala recorded less than 50 metres each. Dehradun, Delhi (Safdarjung and Palam), Bahraich, Lucknow, Sagar and Dibrugarh recorded visibility of less than 200 metres each.

Also Watch: Covid update: Delhi herd immunity; Goa near ‘normalcy’; Biden travel curbs

Cold, dry northwesterly winds have set in over the northern plains and adjoining parts of central India which are likely to persist for the next three or four days. Cold wave conditions are also likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh and Saurashtra and Kutch during the same period.

Current spell of dense to very dense fog over some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim is likely to persist over these areas till January 29. "Cold day" to "severe cold day" conditions are likely over pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during the next three days.

“A western disturbance which brought widespread snowfall to the Western Himalayan region on Friday and Saturday last week has passed.Northwesterly winds are blowing over Delhi bringing very cold air from that direction. The winds are chilly which makes the cold more perceptible. Minimum temp is likely to drop to 4 degrees Celsius in Delhi. This cold will persist for three or four days,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head regional weather forecasting centre.

According to IMD, a cold day or severe cold day is classified as such on two parameters—a minimum temperature of under 10 degrees and maximum temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius or 6.4 degrees below normal.

A cold wave occurs in the plains when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and/or is 4.5 notches less than the season’s normal for two consecutive days. A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is less than 4 degrees Celsius in the plains.

The river slices through the Capital, travelling from Haryana to UP. Most Delhiites, however, experience it as a bridge to be crossed.(Mayank Austen Soofi)
The river slices through the Capital, travelling from Haryana to UP. Most Delhiites, however, experience it as a bridge to be crossed.(Mayank Austen Soofi)
delhi news

Delhiwale: Like chai by the Seine

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:30 AM IST
  • A cafe that gives a most glorious view of the city’s river—the Yamuna
A health worker collects a swab sample from a child for coronavirus testing at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
A health worker collects a swab sample from a child for coronavirus testing at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

‘Over half of city may have Covid antibodies’: Experts say after 5th sero-survey

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:16 AM IST
  • The number was particularly high in the south-east district at 62%, the people said, and now appears to fall in a territory that experts believe is close to the herd immunity threshold.
Resident doctors hold placards during a protest against the nonpayment of their salaries at Kasturba Hospital in Daryaganj, New Delhi in October 2020. ( Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times File Photo)
Resident doctors hold placards during a protest against the nonpayment of their salaries at Kasturba Hospital in Daryaganj, New Delhi in October 2020. ( Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times File Photo)
delhi news

Doctors at Kasturba hospital threaten strike from Feb 1 over unpaid salaries

By Ashish Mishra, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:39 AM IST
A formal announcement about the strike is likely to be made by the doctors’ association after a meeting on January 27.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unveils an Ashokan Pillar on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day in the premises of the Delhi Legislative Assembly in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unveils an Ashokan Pillar on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day in the premises of the Delhi Legislative Assembly in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Doorstep delivery of rations in Delhi by March this year: CM Arvind Kejriwal

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:09 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government’s ambitious doorstep delivery of ration service will be launched by March, and all of the residents of the city will get health cards by the end of this year, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday, during an address at a Republic Day event at the Delhi secretariat
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

HC allows DDA to declare results of e-auction of 3 plots that was stayed for want of parking

By Richa Banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:43 PM IST
The Delhi high court on Monday allowed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to publish the results of the e-auction of three commercial plots at the District Centre in Netaji Subhash Place, after the agency admitted that there was a deficiency of parking, to address which it would construct additional parking space on six plots
The police had also said the rally would be expected to end by Tuesday itself if there were just about 30,000 tractors.(PTI Photo)
The police had also said the rally would be expected to end by Tuesday itself if there were just about 30,000 tractors.(PTI Photo)
delhi news

Delhi Police says it will ensure that farmers stick to rally route

By shiv sunny, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:06 AM IST
New Delhi: Only 5,000 farmers on 5,000 tractors will be allowed into Delhi for the tractor rally scheduled for Tuesday, according to the terms and conditions mentioned in the no-objection certificate (NOC) issued by the Delhi Police on Monday, but the police said that practically all tractors joining the rally will be allowed to enter the national capital
Farmers have taken special care to clean their tractors and put up flags and banners.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
Farmers have taken special care to clean their tractors and put up flags and banners.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Gleaming tractors add to buzz at borders

By Kainat Sarfaraz, Fareeha Iftikhar, karn pratap singh, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:49 AM IST
Tuesday’s event coincides with the two-month anniversary of the farmers’ agitation which began on November 26.
The police identified the dead men as Shafiq Shaukat, 36, and Shakeel Ali, 46. Both lived in Jafrabad in north-east Delhi.(HT Archive)
The police identified the dead men as Shafiq Shaukat, 36, and Shakeel Ali, 46. Both lived in Jafrabad in north-east Delhi.(HT Archive)
delhi news

‘Freak accident’: Two workers die after falling off 3rd floor of factory

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:20 AM IST
While an FIR pertaining to causing death by negligence has been registered, the officer said prima facie, no third person was responsible for their deaths.
Frontline health workers waiting in an observation room after receiving the first shot of the Covishield coronavirus vaccine at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, in New Delhi. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
Frontline health workers waiting in an observation room after receiving the first shot of the Covishield coronavirus vaccine at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, in New Delhi. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Daily vaccination turnout hits high in Capital, 91%+ get shots

By Sweta Goswami, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:25 AM IST
Over 91% scheduled beneficiaries of the Covid-19 vaccine were inoculated in one day for the first time in Delhi on Monday, as 41 hospitals in the Capital either completed their daily target or exceeded it
Passengers undergo thermal screening before boarding a bus at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
Passengers undergo thermal screening before boarding a bus at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Tractor rally: Anand Vihar ISBT to stay shut

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:33 AM IST
The interstate bus terminus (ISBT) at Anand Vihar will remain closed on Tuesday during the day as a precautionary measure.
Garbage piled up at Idgah Road near Sadar Bazar as MCD workers are on strike over non-payment of their salaries, in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
Garbage piled up at Idgah Road near Sadar Bazar as MCD workers are on strike over non-payment of their salaries, in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Money paid to MCDs being diverted to councillors’ fund, alleges AAP

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:35 AM IST
Pathak said on January 14, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and urban development minister Satyender Jain had announced that the Delhi government will release 938 crore for payment of salaries of MCD employees.
Traffic jam during the ongoing protest against new farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
Traffic jam during the ongoing protest against new farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Republic Day: Vehicular movement to be majorly affected in the Capital today

By karn pratap singh, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:12 AM IST
Traffic in the national capital will be majorly affected, especially in central Delhi and the peripheries of the city, owing to the Republic Day parade in the morning, followed by the farmers’ tractor parade
These 148 new cases came out the 48 ,450 tests conducted the previous day, including 32,651 RT-PCR tests and 15,799 rapid antigen tests.(HT Photo)
These 148 new cases came out the 48 ,450 tests conducted the previous day, including 32,651 RT-PCR tests and 15,799 rapid antigen tests.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Covid-19: Delhi reports 148 new cases, lowest daily new cases in nine months

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:12 PM IST
The infection tally in the city rose to 6.34 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,813 with five new fatalities, authorities said on Monday.
Wholesalers and traders of flags and other tricolour accessories in Delhi-NCR say their businesses have been hit by the pandemic. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
Wholesalers and traders of flags and other tricolour accessories in Delhi-NCR say their businesses have been hit by the pandemic. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
delhi news

Republic Day 2021: Traders’ cheer hinges on a tricoloured dream

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:52 PM IST
Flag sellers in the Capital say sales are low as schools and offices have no plans to have large scale celebrations for R-Day amid the pandemic.
