Ram temple construction: VHP team expected to meet Delhi CM this week
As part of its ongoing drive to collect funds for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is expected to call on leaders of Opposition parties, including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, in the coming days.
On Monday, a delegation met the L-G of Delhi, Anil Baijal, who contributed ₹1 lakh for the temple construction. According to a person aware of the details, a team of VHP functionaries will call on chief minister Kejriwal this week.
Also read | Ram temple in 3 years; to cost ₹1100 cr, says trust treasurer
“We are also in the process of finalising the dates for meeting Congress leaders,” said the person quoted above. The functionary declined to comment on whether the team has specifically sought time from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
“Whoever wants to contribute can do so. We are not limiting this to any one section or political party,” the functionary said.
The VHP will carry out the collection drive till February 27 across over 500,000 villages in the country to fund the construction.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Republic Day, Arvind Kejriwal salutes real heroes of the country
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ram temple construction: VHP team expected to meet Delhi CM this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day 2021: Where, when to watch the parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Selfie, sitar, cricket: Google celebrates R-Day with Mumbai artist's doodle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Jai Hind': PM Modi greets nation on 72nd Republic Day
- Only around 25,000 spectators will be allowed to witness the parade as compared to the average of 1.15 lakh people every year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Live Updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal greets nation on occasion of Republic Day
- Republic Day 2021 Live Updates: The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial.
With many firsts, India’s military might, cultural diversity on display on R-Day
- The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. He will lead the nation in paying tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Much ado about Netaji portrait at Prez House
- The claim, that the portrait was based on Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, popularly known as Bumba, who played Bose in a 2019 movie, Gumnaami gathered momentum.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Troops come to blows in India-China face-off
- The latest incident took place at Naku La area, which is at a height of over 5,000 metres, on January 20, when Chinese soldiers attempted to intrude into the Indian territory.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Conversion ordinance: Don’t take HC ‘lightly’, top court tells UP govt
- The state government, got adjournments from the high court in the last two hearings citing the pendency of the similar petitions before the Supreme Court.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to impose permanent ban on 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt confers 119 Padma honours
- The list of Padma awards also comprised 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri recipients.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC rejects Andhra govt plea to defer local polls
- On January 8, state election commissioner N Ramesh Kumar released the schedule for elections to be held in four phases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stage set for mega tractor rally; Parliament march on Feb 1
- The police say about 30,000 tractors are likely to participate in the rally, but farm leaders said the number of vehicles will be closer to 200,000.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day 2021: List of police personnel who received gallantry medals
- The break-up of 946 police personnel who have been awarded medals on the occasion of the Republic Day, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox