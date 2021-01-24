Ram temple in 3 years; to cost ₹1100 cr, says trust treasurer
The Ram temple in Ayodhya will be built in around three years and the construction cost of the project will exceed ₹1100 crore, a prominent functionary of the temple trust has said.
"The main temple will be built in three to three and a half years and will cost ₹300-400 crore. The expenditure on the development of the entire 70 acre land there will exceed ₹1100 crore," said Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, treasurer of Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Nyas.
He said he arrived at these figures after consulting experts involved in the Ram temple construction project.
The Nyas (trust) has not come out with an official statement so far on the expenditure involved in the project, he said while talking to ABP Majha Marathi TV channel.
"It was possible for us to raise funds (for the temple construction) from some corporate people. Some (corporate) families had approached us, requesting us to hand over the (temple) designs and assuring us they will complete the temple project, but I humbly declined that request," he said.
To a query on criticism from some quarters that the Ram temple funds collection drive is a BJP campaign keeping in view the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he said, "People see this depending on the colour of spectacles they wear. We don't wear any spectacles and our eyes are pointing at the path of devotion."
"Our target is to reach 6.5 lakh villages and 15 crore homes (for collecting funds for the temple work)," he said.
Asked if he is willing to go to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence Matoshree in suburban Mumbai to collect funds for the Ram temple construction, he said, "I am willing to go there if he is ready to contribute."
"Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe has given us a one kg silver brick," he said.
The Swami was at the Rashtrapati Bhavan last week when President Ram Nath Kovind contributed ₹500,100 for the Ram temple construction at Ayodhya.
Asked if he would visit the residence of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to seek contribution for the temple, he quipped, "I am ready to do that if someone were to guarantee that I wont's be disrespected there."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre for blocking farmers from entering Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Economic Forum: PM Modi, Xi Jinping to attend 'virtual' Davos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Group clashes leave 2 dead and 2 critically injured in Odisha
- Rout and Besra families were at daggers drawn over irrigation of respective farmlands for some time now, said police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong appoints Tamradhwaj Sahu to oversee campaign for Gujarat local body polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protesting farmers assure 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' will be peaceful
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh tribals start garment factory in Maoist-hit area, name brand DANNEX
- Around 300 tribals, mostly women, from Bastar’s Dantewada district have started a garment factory with the help of district administration and will now stitch uniforms for paramilitary forces.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala is stable, says hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh has played pivotal role in nation's development: VP Naidu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh: BJP demands judicial probe into shelter home sexual abuse case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vice President, ministers extend wishes on National Girl Child Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates at 1 pm: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over fuel price hike
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Metro services to be restricted on Jan 26; these stations to remain closed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami who is Uttarakhand CM for a day
- Her father Pravin Goswami, a trader and mother Sudha Goswami, a housewife also thanked the government for giving their daughter the opportunity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India in 6 days: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox