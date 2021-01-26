IND USA
This year's Republic Day presents an unprecedented challenge for the Capital's police force. (PTI)
140 CCTV cameras, 5-layer deployment for Republic Day Parade, tractor rally

Facial recognition systems with a database of 50,000 suspected terrorists, criminals and anti-social elements have been set up at 30 spots on Rajpath.
Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:39 AM IST

The Delhi Police have stepped up its vigil to the maximum strength for January 26 in the view of the Republic Day Parade and farmers' tractor march coinciding. For the last few days, the force has been on its toes planning the security details, negotiation routes of the tractor march. As the D-Day arrives, it is an unprecedented challenge for the Delhi Police.

Here's all you need to know about Delhi's security cover today:

> 140 CCTV cameras will keep an eye on the parade route.

> Facial recognition systems have been set up at 30 spots on Rajpath.

> The facial recognition system has been fed with a database of suspected terrorists, criminals and anti-social elements totalling up to 50,000 people.

> A total of 6,000 security personnel have been deployed to maintain overall vigil at Rajpath.

Republic Day: Vehicular movement to be majorly affected in the Capital today

> Sharpshooters and snipers will be deployed today on the top of highrises along Rajpath to keep a vigil on the parade route.

> For the overall security of the Capital, stretching beyond Rajpath, a five-layer security cover has been arranged comprising border pickets, inner, middle and outer security covers.

> Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory specifying which routes are out of bounds today and their alternatives. Traffic at border areas will also be diverted because of the tractor march.

The Republic Day parade will begin at 9.50am and the tractor march will begin at several points after 10.30am. Delhi Police have said to have received intelligence inputs of attempts to create disruption on Republic Day in the Capital.

As farmers' leaders have promised that their tractor march will be peaceful, directives have been issued to all tractors joining the march. All of them will have to return to their originating place and no tractor will be allowed to stop midway.

