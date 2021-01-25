Rally and R-Day parade: Brace for traffic chaos in Delhi today

Vehicular movement in the national capital will be majorly affected on Tuesday, especially in central Delhi and the peripheries of the city, owing to the Republic Day parade in the morning, followed by the farmers’ tractor parade, wherein thousands of farmers will be taking out a rally of their tractors from the three border points of Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur.

Even though the Delhi traffic police has made an elaborate plan for both events, it has advised motorists to follow the traffic restrictions and avoid routes that will be completely affected.

The traffic restrictions for the Republic Day parade began at 6pm Monday and will continue till 2pm Tuesday. The restrictions for the tractor rally will begin immediately after the national parade is over and it will remain in place till farmers conclude their rally. However, the traffic arrangements and preparations for the two events began from Monday evening itself, Delhi traffic police officers said

Addressing a press conference at Delhi Police headquarters, joint commissioner of police (traffic) Meenu Chaudhary explained the traffic arrangements and diversions that will be in place for the farmers’ tractor parade.

Singhu border

The tractor parade starting from the Singhu border will move through Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, DTU Shahabad Dairy, Barwala village, Pooth Khurd village, Kanjhawala T-Point, Kanjhawala Chowk, Kutubgarh, Auchandi border and Kharkhoda toll plaza.

Since all these routes in outer Delhi will be out of bounds to general traffic, traffic police said diversion plans will be in place to reduce jams. Officers said traffic going towards NH-44 GT Karnal Road will be diverted from Singhu Shani Mandi, Ashok Farm/ Janti Tall, Hamidpur, Sunderpur Majra, Zindopur Mukhmelpur, Kadipur, Kushak Colony, Mukarba Chowk, GTK Depot.

Chaudhary said that the traffic going towards Bawana Road will be diverted from Jail Road, KNK Marg, G3S Mall, Madhuban Chowk, Rohini East Metro Station, Rithala Chowk, Pansali Chowk, Helipad T-Point, Utsav Road, DSIIDC Road Sector-4, Narela-Bawana Road, Chitra Dharam Kanta, DSIIDC roundabout, Jhanda Chowk. Further, traffic going towards Kanjhawala Road will be diverted from Karala, Kanjhawala Village, Jaunti Toll, Qutubgarh- Garhi Road, the traffic police said in their advisory.

“General public is advised to avoid NH-44-GTK Road, Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Badli Metro Station, Badli Bawana Road, Bawana Road upto Bawana Chowk, Bawana Kanjhawala Road, Kanjhawala Road upto Auchandi Border,” Chaudhary said.

Tikri border

From Tikri, tractors will pass through Nangloi, Baprola Village, Najafgarh excluding Phirni Road, Jharoda Border, Rohtak Bypass (Bahadurgarh) and Asoda Toll Plaza. A separate traffic diversion plan will be in place for this route.

Officers said traffic will not be allowed to enter Rohtak Road from Kirari Mor and will be diverted towards Mangolpuri. Similarly, traffic will be diverted from Ghevra mor towards Khanjawala, from Peeragarhi Chowk towards District Centre and Mangolpuri. While no commercial vehicles will be allowed towards Delhi Gate, Najafgarh, such vehicles will be diverted from Jhatkira Mor Najafgarh and those coming from Jharoda drain side will be diverted towards Kair village to further pass towards Dhasna Road.

Police have advised motorists to avoid NH-10 (Rohtak Road), Tikri Border, Nangloi-Najafgarh Road and Najafgarh-Jharoda border.

Ghazipur

The tractor rally starting from Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) border will move on a portion of NH-24 and from there it will turn towards Road Number 56, ISBT Anand Vihar, Apsara border, Hapur Road, Bhopura, IMS College, Lal Kuan and culminate at the Ghazipur border. No commercial vehicles or buses will be allowed on NH-24 and DND Flyway from Ring Road, traffic police said.

Traffic on NH-24 from Nizamuddin Khatta side will be diverted on Pusta Road near Akshardham and Mother Dairy Road. No traffic will be allowed towards NH-24 from Ghazipur paper market and Kondli. Similarly, traffic will not be allowed towards Road Number-56 from Hasanpur bus depot, Patparganj Industrial Area, Ashoka Niketan, Vivekanand Mahila College, ITI College and Ram Mandir in Vivek Vihar, the police said in the advisory.

“We advise the public to avoid Ghazipur border and roads leading to NH-24, Road No-56 and Apsara Border. We also urge them to keep patience, observe traffic rules and follow instructions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections. We will also be posting traffic updates on Twitter and Facebook pages of Delhi traffic police. People are requested to plan their journey in advance and keep sufficient time in hand to avoid any inconvenience,” said the joint CP.

While farm leaders at the Ghazipur border said that they will take their tractor rally till Akshardham through NH-24 and take a U-turn from their, a senior Delhi Police officer, who did not want to be named said, “No such permission has been given. The tractor rally will take a right turn at the Ghazipur roundabout.”