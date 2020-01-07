News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi gang-rape victim’s mother hails court order, says her daughter has got justice and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 17:05 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you.

Delhi gang-rape victim’s mother hails court order, says her daughter has got justice

The mother of Delhi gang-rape victim has hailed the verdict given by a Delhi court, saying her daughter has finally got justice.

Black Warrant issued: Four men who raped Delhi girl in 2012 to be hanged on 22 January, orders Delhi court

A Delhi judge on Tuesday issued the black warrant to execute the four men who raped and tortured the 23-year-old physiotherapy student on a cold December night in 2012.

Centre orders removal of speed breakers on national highways

The Union government on Tuesday initiated a special drive to remove all speed breakers along national highways to ensure hassle-free traffic movement, especially on toll plazas, after bringing the FASTag system.

Patil’s ‘losing self control’ jibe, Fadnavis’ ‘separatist tendencies’ reply in bitter Twitter spat over ‘Free Kashmir’ poster

A ‘Free Kashmir’ poster at a protest against the JNU violence in Mumbai irked many and raised eyebrows. In fact, it led to a Twitter spat between former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and a minister in present government, Jayant Patil.

Panga title song: Kangana Ranaut’s reel family’s efforts in reviving her career are worth applauding. Watch

The title song of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Panga is out now and shows a heart-touching role reversal of her onscreen family as they gear up to revive her career as a kabaddi player.

ICC U19 World Cup: Big stars the tournament has given to Indian cricket

The 13th edition of the ICC U-19 World Cup is all set to get underway from January 17, 2020 at Potchefstroom in South Africa and the Indian colts are once again one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

Sara Ali Khan stuns in white bikini and her floral printed shorts are absolute love

Sara Ali Khan made her way back from her enviable Maldives vacation with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mom Amrita Singh yesterday, but she was quick to post a last sneak peek into her vacation on her Instagram.

