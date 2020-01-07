Patil’s ‘losing self control’ jibe, Fadnavis’ ‘separatist tendencies’ reply in bitter Twitter spat over ‘Free Kashmir’ poster

india

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 17:02 IST

A ‘Free Kashmir’ poster at a protest against the JNU violence in Mumbai irked many and raised eyebrows. In fact, it led to a Twitter spat between former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and a minister in present government, Jayant Patil.

Fadnavis reacted to a video of a ‘Free Kashmir’ poster being carried by a woman on Monday at a protest at Gateway of India by tweeting, “Protest is for what exactly? Why slogans of “Free Kashmir”? How can we tolerate such separatist elements in Mumbai? ‘Free Kashmir’ slogans by Azadi gang at 2km from CMO? Uddhavji are you going to tolerate this free Kashmir anti-India campaign right under your nose???” He also tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The response came from Thackeray’s minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil. Patil not only clarified that ‘Free Kashmir’ meant free from “all discrimination, bans on cellular networks and central control”, he also slammed Fadnavis for his remarks against Thackeray’s tweet.

“I can’t believe that a responsible leader like you trying to confuse people by decoding words in such a hatred way. It is losing power or losing self control?” Patil tweeted.

Fadnavis hit back saying for them nation comes first and that he did not expect “vote bank politics” from Patil.

“What a pity! Now separatist tendencies get a government advocate. Jayantrao, this vote bank politics is not expected from you. Kashmir has already been freed from discrimination”. He added in another tweet, “Certain curbs have been there since decades for security concerns. Be it in the government of opposition, for us the only principle is nation first.”

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told reporters in Mumbai that those holding the “Free Kashmir” poster wanted freedom from restrictions on the internet, mobile services and communication.

“I have read that those holding the poster wanted Kashmir to be freed from restrictions. If slogans are about freeing Kashmir from India, that will not be tolerated,” the Rajya Sabha member said.

Hundreds of people, including students, women and senior citizens had assembled at the Gateway of India at Sunday midnight, demanding action against the culprits behind JNU violence.

Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, leaving more than 30 people injured.