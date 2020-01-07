ICC U19 World Cup: Big stars the tournament has given to Indian cricket

cricket

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 15:15 IST

The 13th edition of the ICC U-19 World Cup is all set to get underway from January 17, 2020 at Potchefstroom in South Africa and the Indian colts are once again one of the favourites to lift the trophy. India won the last tournament held in 2018 in New Zealand’s Mount Maunganui under the leadership of Prithvi Shaw and are the most successful team in the tournament, having won it on four occasions.

Over the years several Indian cricketers have performed well for the senior team after having made their presence felt at the global U-19 tournament. Here is a list of stars who made it big for Team India after their age group exploits.

1) Yuvraj Singh

India’s first crown came in 2000 when they defeated hosts Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in Colombo. The star of that tournament was the southpaw from Punjab, Yuvraj Singh. He was adjudged player of the tournament and soon caught everyone’s eye when he made his international debut for the senior team in the ICC Knock-Out Trophy in Kenya. He would go on to become a pillar of strength for the Indian team in the decade that followed, helping India win the 2011 ICC World Cup with a ‘Man of the Series’ performance.

ALSO READ: ‘The batsmen will start thinking...’: Sachin Tendulkar explains problems with proposed four-day Test

2) Mohammed Kaif

He was the captain of the team that lifted the trophy in 2000. Mohammed Kaif, like Yuvraj Singh, would go on to make his presence felt in international cricket. He was part of the first breed of Indian players who became known for their fielding abilities. His match-winning performance in the final of the Natwest Trophy in 2002 remains the highlight of a career that promised a lot but eventually meandered into mediocrity.

3) Shikhar Dhawan

With 505 runs in the 2004 tournament, Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan caught the eyeballs as he became the next big thing of Indian cricket. The southpaw finished as the highest run-getter of the event and was also adjudged the player of the tournament for his exploits. But his place under the sun would come in its sweet time. After a poor debut in limited overs cricket, Dhawan changed his fortunes forever with a swashbuckling century on debut in Test cricket in 2013. He would go on to cement his place in the Indian team as an opener and was part of the team that won the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. He is one part of India’s dynamic opening duo in limited overs cricket.

ALSO READ: Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as India coach

4) Rohit Sharma

He was part of the 2006 campaign when India tasted a bitter defeat to Pakistan in the final. Rohit might not have been lit up the tournament but he was marked as one for the future almost immediately. He would go on to become one of India’s best opening batsmen in ODIs and T20Is and has recently made a comeback to Test cricket as an opener. He is currently the vice captain of India’s limited overs teams.

5) Ravindra Jadeja

The all-rounder from Saurashtra was a star in the making from childhood itself and was part of the 2006 and 2008 campaigns, having played in both the finals. He lifted the trophy in 2008 and became an instant hit in the Indian Premier League before becoming a mainstay in India’s limited overs teams. His rise to the top of the bowling rankings in Test cricket remains his biggest achievement in a highly decorated career for the national team.

6) Virat Kohli

His is the case of stars aligning for a rare talent. Named captain of the Indian U19 team for the 2008 edition at the last moment, after Tanmay Srivastav was overlooked, Virat Kohli led India to a thrilling victory in the final against South Africa. He has not looked back since and was part of the senior team that won the 2011 ICC World Cup and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. He has gone on to become India’s most prolific run-getter of his generation and is in a good position to break several batting records held by his idol Sachin Tendulkar. He is the most successful Indian captain in Test cricket and is the current skipper of the national team across all formats.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma sends out strong message: ‘Talk about me but don’t drag my family’

There are several others who deserve a mention but are currently in the process of making a name for themseves in India colours. These include Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Kuldeep Yadav, Hanuma Vihari and Washinton Sundar.

Others who were part of the U19 set up before having a good run for the senior team include names like Irfan Pathan, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ambati Rayudu.