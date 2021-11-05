News updates from Hindustan Times: 8 dead in separate road accidents in Andhra and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

8 killed in separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh

Six people were killed and nine others injured when a vehicle rammed into an autorickshaw in which they were travelling on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district on Friday. Read more

9 artisans, 18 models: What went behind construction of Shankaracharya's statue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled a 12-feet statue of Adi Shankaracharya at the premises of the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand during his visit to the temple town to inaugurate key projects. The statue has been unveiled following its reconstruction after the original statue was washed away in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods. Read more

India Predicted XI vs Scotland: Chakravarthy vs Chahar as Kohli mulls three spinners to annihilate Scotland

After picking a resurgent win over Afghanistan, Team India will gear up to face Scotland, who put up a big fight against New Zealand two days ago in the T20 World Cup Super 12, Group 2.. Virat Kohli & co. will not make the mistake of taking the opposition lightly, and will look for yet another big win. Kohli, though, would hope he can turn around his fortunes on the toss. Read more

Anushka Sharma wishes Virat Kohli on birthday with pic from Dubai: ‘Sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world…’

Anushka Sharma shared a picture with Virat Kohli to wish him on his birthday, along with a romantic note. The photo, taken in Dubai, featured the couple with their arms wrapped around each other and seemed to be from their Diwali celebrations. While Virat wore a white chikankari kurta, Anushka was dressed in a yellow salwar suit. Read more

Malaika Arora in silk saree-bralette turns ethnic queen with Arjun Kapoor for Anil Kapoor's Diwali bash

Anil Kapoor hosted a star-studded Diwali bash at his home in Mumbai last night. The It-couple of Bollywood Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor also arrived hand-in-hand at the occasion and looked incredible in their ethnic attires. The couple's pictures are doing rounds on the internet, delighting their fans. As for us, we are in love with Malaika's saree. Read more

Watch: PM Modi unveils 12-ft Shankaracharya Statue, offers prayers at Kedarnath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 12-foot statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya in Kedarnath on Friday. The prime minister inaugurated the rebuilt samadhi sthal of the eighth century seer. The statue has been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods. Watch more

