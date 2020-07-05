News updates from Hindustan Times: 998 fresh Covid-19 cases in Andhra take state tally to 18,697 and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 16:34 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

Andhra adds 998 new Covid-19 cases, state’s tally jumps to 18,697, 14 more die

Andhra Pradesh detected 998 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the Telugu state’s total number of coronavirus cases to 18,697, the state health department said on Sunday. Read more.

Steady growth in domestic air travel, daily fliers cross 75k mark on July 4

Civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri on Sunday declared that over 75,000 passengers travelled on domestic flights on July 4, the highest daily traffic, seen 41 days after the resumption of domestic flights on May 25. Read more.

How did gangster Vikas Dubey get information about Kanpur raid?Police explore caste angle

The police in Kanpur are investigating how gangster Vikas Dubey got the information about the raid at his house in which eight policemen were killed. The investigation has revealed that the cops helped Dubey on caste lines. Read more.

Dil Bechara: Release date of Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film trailer announced, see new poster

The trailer of Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput’s swansong, will be out on Monday (July 6). Casting director-turned-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, who is making his directorial debut with the film, shared the news via a new poster. The poster also features female lead Sanjana Sanghi. Read more.

‘Ben, like Virat, does everything at 100 mile an hour’: Former England captain on similarities between Kohli and Stokes

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has backed Ben Stokes to come out with flying colours as the all-rounder gets set to captain the national team for the first side. Stokes will be leading England in the first Test against West Indies starting Wednesday, in the absence of Joe Root – who will be with his wife for the birth of his child – and Hussain is hopeful the all-rounder will able to emulate India’s Virat Kohli and his captaincy. Read more.

Digital India AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge: 5 things you need to know

The Digital India AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge was announced by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) and MyGov in partnership with Atal Innovation Mission, Niti Aayog for Indian tech entrepreneurs and startups. Read more.

Paraglider soars high in sky while sitting on sofa, watching TV. Video is amusingly scary

If after reading the title you find yourself saying ‘that is a joke,’ then believe us we are not kidding. However bizarre it may sound, this is something which actually happened and now a video of the incident has sparked chatter among people. Read more.