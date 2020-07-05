e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Dil Bechara: Release date of Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film trailer announced, see new poster

Dil Bechara: Release date of Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film trailer announced, see new poster

The trailer of Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film and Sanjana Sanghi’s debut as a female lead, will be unveiled on July 6.

bollywood Updated: Jul 05, 2020 14:42 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the new poster of Dil Bechara.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the new poster of Dil Bechara.
         

The trailer of Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput’s swansong, will be out on Monday (July 6). Casting director-turned-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, who is making his directorial debut with the film, shared the news via a new poster. The poster also features female lead Sanjana Sanghi.

In the poster, Sushant is seen riding a bike, while Sanjana is seen sitting pillion with her arms around him. “Only love,” Mukesh captioned it, followed by a heart emoji.

 

Dil Bechara will release on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film, an adaptation of John Green’s bestselling novel The Fault In Our Stars, was originally slated to hit the theatres in May but got a direct-to-digital release owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans demanded a theatrical release, as they wanted to watch Sushant’s final film on the big screen. However, Sanjana urged the audience to ‘not make it about the size of the screen we get to watch this labour of love on’ but ‘instead make it about the size of our hearts’.

Also read: Preity Zinta celebrates 4th of July with husband Gene Goodenough, Sunny Leone says ‘Proud to be an American’

Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. Mukesh said in a statement that he was not just the leading man but also his close friend. “So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be left alone to release this film. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it,” the filmmaker said.

Recently, Mukesh said that Sushant gave Dil Bechara his nod without even reading the script, as they had a ‘strong emotional connection’. The two were friends since Kai Po Che! which marked Sushant’s debut in Bollywood and which Mukesh was the casting director of.

Dil Bechara will be made available for free viewing on Disney+ Hotstar, as a tribute to Sushant.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
In China vs US, Pakistan has taken a side. It serves the army
In China vs US, Pakistan has taken a side. It serves the army
Kanpur firing accused Vikas Dubey knew about raid, aide tell cops after arrest
Kanpur firing accused Vikas Dubey knew about raid, aide tell cops after arrest
Built in 10 days, world’s ‘largest’ Covid-19 care facility to admit patients from today
Built in 10 days, world’s ‘largest’ Covid-19 care facility to admit patients from today
Telangana jeweller who invited 150 guests for birthday party dies of Covid-19
Telangana jeweller who invited 150 guests for birthday party dies of Covid-19
Companies deploy robots that kill coronavirus. Here’s how they function
Companies deploy robots that kill coronavirus. Here’s how they function
Traffic hit in Mumbai as overnight heavy rains cause water-logging
Traffic hit in Mumbai as overnight heavy rains cause water-logging
3 players from 2019 World Cup squad Ganguly would pick in 2003 WC team
3 players from 2019 World Cup squad Ganguly would pick in 2003 WC team
Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput
Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In