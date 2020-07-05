e-paper
Andhra adds 998 new Covid-19 cases in highest spike, tally jumps to 18,697

Andhra adds 998 new Covid-19 cases in highest spike, tally jumps to 18,697

At present, there are 10,043 active cases in Andhra Pradesh. With the fresh 14 fatalities, the death toll due to coronavirus has now risen to 232 in the state.

india Updated: Jul 05, 2020 16:38 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The state also saw 12 coronavirus-related deaths, taking the toll to 218. The 12 deaths were the highest in a day in the state till Sunday, when it was topped by 14 fatalities.(HT PHOTO.)
         

Andhra Pradesh detected 998 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the Telugu state’s total number of coronavirus cases to 18,697, the state health department said on Sunday.

At present, there are 10,043 active cases in Andhra Pradesh. With the fresh 14 fatalities, the death toll due to coronavirus has now risen to 232 in the state.

The coronavirus curve in the southern state has been rising steeply for the past one week, recording a surge in positive patients. A day earlier, on Saturday, an addition of 765 fresh cases pushed the Covid-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh to 17,699.

ALSO READ | India records biggest one-day jump of 24,850 Covid-19 cases, 613 deaths

Andhra Pradesh reported 765 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday taking the overall tally of infections in the state to 17,699, the government said.

The state also saw 12 coronavirus-related deaths, taking the toll to 218. The 12 deaths were the highest in a day in the state till Sunday, when it was topped by 14 fatalities.

According to a government bulletin, 311 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged taking the number of recoveries to 8,008. On Sunday, the number of patients who have been cured rose to 8,422 in the state.

Kurnool and Srikakulam reported three coronavirus deaths each, Visakhapatnam and Chittoor two each and Kadapa and Vizianagaram one each, the latest bulletin said.

Kurnool, which leads the state in the number of positive cases at 2,354, also tops with the death toll at 76 and in the number of recoveries as well at 1,147.

Anantapuramu is the second district in Andhra to register over 2,000 Covid-19 positive cases with a total of 2,099. It is also second in terms of recoveries with 1,139 people cured.

With a record single-day surge of 24,850 coronavirus infections and 613 fatalities, India’s Covid-19 caseload soared to 6,73,165, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 19,268 on Sunday, according to the Union health ministry.

